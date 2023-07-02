Q: How much should we tell the kids about the estate plan? Should we give them copies of the documents?

A: The simple answer to both questions is maybe. It all depends upon the circumstances and the family dynamic.

Let me start by saying that as a general rule, I’m not a big fan of sharing the estate planning documents with the family. That’s not to say that the family shouldn’t know that there is an estate plan. Rather, I simply start with the position that the estate plan is personal and shouldn’t be shared.

Keep in mind that estate plans are usually revocable and amendable. If you share the plan with the family and then change your mind, it could lead to confusion at best and possibly hard feelings at worse. At Christmas dinner, do you really want to ask “Hey Joey, can you pass the butter and also the copy of the will that I gave you?”

Now, there are times that you may want to share at least portions of the estate plan with the family.

For example, if you designated your daughter Attorney-in-Fact in a Power of Attorney (POA) and she has the authority to act on your behalf now, and, you want her to do so, it’s probably a good idea to give her a copy of the POA. Otherwise, she might not be able to help you out.

Same thing goes with the Health Care Representative designation.

Without providing your health care representative with a copy, they might not be able make to medical decisions for you when the time comes or even obtain basic information from the health care provider. That’s kind of the whole point of the that particular document.

Having said all of that, this is what I generally recommend: keep the estate plan private but let the family know that there is a plan and where it can be found.

Tell them something like, if anything bad happens, the plan can be found in the top drawer of my desk or in our safe. I like to tell my clients that the people that are most likely to be in the waiting room in the ICU should at least know there is a plan and where it is located.

Whatever you decide to do with the plan, don’t hide it. Remember that the plan should be kept safe but accessible. Don’t bury in the back yard or leave a series of clues for the family to solve to reach the plan. This isn’t an old movie and don’t act like it is.

Consider your circumstances and consider the ramifications and then decide.

Also, do a gut check before sharing the plan with the family. If sharing the plan doesn’t feel right in your gut, it’s probably not a good idea. If it does, then you’ll probably be okay.