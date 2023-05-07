Q: Before our dad died, our parents created a revocable trust. Mom wanted to amend the trust in two places but never got around to it. Mom's having some serious health issues and the trust still isn’t amended. How do we amend the trust now that mom is sick?

A: Like any time you are dealing with a trust or will, you should start with the document to see what the terms provide. The conditions for amending a trust, including who has the authority, is usually set out in the document. Find the language in the trust concerning amendments and read it three time to make sure that you understand what it says.

The amendment language in a joint trust could state a number of different things. It might provide the trust can only be amended in full or in part by both settlors. If that is the case, your mom may not be able to amend it on her own or may only be able amend certain parts of it.

If the trust allows for the surviving settlor to amend the trust, the authority to amend may be personal to the surviving settlor. In other words, your mom may be able to personally amend the trust, but not someone acting on her behalf. If the language makes the power to amend personal, a guardian or attorney-in-fact probably wouldn’t be able to amend the trust. If mom can’t do it herself, the trust might not be amendable during the time of her illness or disability.

If the trust allows for the surviving settlor to amend it and the power is not personal to her, a legal representative of your mom, such as a guardian or attorney-in-fact, may be able to amend the trust on her behalf if they the authority to do so under the terms of the guardianship or power of attorney. Just remember that the legal representative will likely be restricted by “self-dealing” issues so they should be really careful before trying to amend the trust.

If the authority to amend doesn’t exist or the restrictions make it impracticable, then the only other course may be to docket the trust with court and obtain a court order authorizing the trustee to depart from the terms of the trust or even amend the document.

Docketing a trust and seeking a court order is a lot easier if everyone is on board. If any of the interested parties object, it might be an uphill battle.

Finally, depending on what your mom wanted to change, it might be possible to enter into a family settlement agreement after mom’s passing. If everyone is willing to sign off, an agreement can be written authorizing the trustee to deviate from the terms. However, make sure that everyone is on board with a family settlement agreement. If everyone isn’t on board, don’t be surprised if the Trustee refuses to accept the settlement agreement to protect themselves from potential liability.

Before you try to amend the trust, definitely talk to an attorney who is well versed in the drafting and administration of trusts. Amending a trust can be tricky so get good advice.