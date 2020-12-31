Esther's new wheels

Unlucky Louie bought his wife Esther a new car with a lot of extras, including (she had insisted on it) keyless entry. In a penny game, Louie was today’s South, trying to make car-payment money. He and North got to five clubs, missing the cold 3NT. West led a trump.

Louie won, went to dummy’s ace of spades and let the jack of hearts ride. West took the king and led another trump. Louie drew trumps but had no way to return to dummy. He lost a diamond to East’s king, plus a spade. Down one.

“If dummy were a car,” Louie sighed, “not even keyless entry would have gotten me back there.”

Low heart

Louie was clueless, not keyless. When he is in dummy with the ace of spades, he can lead a low heart to his queen. If the finesse won, Louie would take the ace, ruff his last heart in dummy and finesse in diamonds for an overtrick.

As the cards lie, West takes the king of hearts and leads a second trump. Louie draws trumps and re-enters dummy with the jack of hearts to finesse in diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S A 6 5 4 H J 4 D 8 7 6 3 2 C 3 2. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your left, opens four hearts. Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s double is for takeout, especially if you have spades, and many players would bid four spades. Still, you would be contracting for 10 tricks, bad breaks are likely, and to win four tricks on defense might be much easier. I would not criticize a pass.

