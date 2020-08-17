European market a hit in Chesterton
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
Schererville police encouraged business owners and residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.
WATCH NOW: Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor switches parties over concern of national Democratic platform
Mayor Brian Snedecor has joined the Republican Party.
The school district has sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in what appeared to be the largest isolating case among state schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A 13-year-old told police the woman repeatedly struck her, threatened to make her a prostitute and forced her take sleeping medication in an attempt to cause her to overdose, according to police.
An investigation showed two crash victims were ejected from a vehicle after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 early Monday morning.
Anyone planning an in-person event in Porter County with over 100 attendees is being asked to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the local health department. Here's what officials are recommending.
The victim, paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, told police he thought the alleged shooter was a friend and that they had not had any disagreements before, court records show.