Event helps individuals find a good fit with area nonprofits

The pandemic has changed our world in so many ways, and it has had a big effect on nonprofit organizations.

The need for services increased many times over as jobs were put on hold, income was uncertain and maintaining good mental health became difficult. But many of the organizations that provide assistance had to close as well. As things re-opened, volunteer pools took a hit with social distancing and those typically active in charities, including vulnerable seniors or those with health risks, staying home.

Leaders of many nonprofits are trying to recruit significant levels of volunteers, and one way that is being done in the Region is the 13th Annual Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair & Blood Drive.

Participating organizations will be highlighting their missions, operations and need for volunteers who can optimize the way they function.

The Volunteer Fair is the perfect opportunity to match charitable organizations with those who are interested in volunteering. It gathers many nonprofits from throughout the Region in one convenient place, letting potential volunteers get to know dozens of charities.

“Our Volunteer Fair is one of our largest and most anticipated events of the year,” said Mary Nielsen, president of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity for area nonprofit organizations to meet potential volunteers face-to-face, share their missions as well as to build connections with other charities in our community.”

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, from delivering meals to homebound individuals with Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to mentoring young runners with Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana to constructing homes with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

Whatever your gifts and talents are, you’ll be able to find a way to put them to use for a good cause. Having so many organizations in one place at one time allows potential volunteers to find the best fit when it comes to how to give their time and talent. Whether you’re looking to volunteer occasionally or weekly and whether you want to help from home or be more hands-on, you’ll find so many ways that you can make a difference in your community.

A vast range of non-profits will be represented at the fair. Among the participants will be Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, which provides educational and therapeutic riding instruction for people with special needs of all ages; Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, the only stand-alone rape crisis center in Indiana; and the Cedar Lake Historical Association, whose mission is to present the relevance of Cedar Lake history.

The CPCF 13th Annual Volunteer Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5 at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St.

In conjunction with this year’s event, there will be an on-site blood drive conducted by Versiti Blood Centers. Schedule appointments by calling 219-629-0826. ID and mask are required when donating. Donors should eat iron-rich foods before and drink plenty of water.

