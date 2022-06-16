All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JUNE 17, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “Frozen II,” The 2019 animated blockbuster, will be screened. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

South Shore Line Program

JUNE 23, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on July 12 and July 21.

Valparaiso Art Festival

JUNE 25-26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27. Lafayette St. and Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 847.926.4300, https://amdurproductions.com. The Highland Park-based Amdur Productions’ puts on weekend arts festivals throughout and beyond the Chicagoland area, with their stop in Valparaiso their lone Northwest Indiana based event according to their website. More than four dozen arts, jewelry and clothing vendors are scheduled to set up shop in downtown Valparaiso at Amdur’s 2021 festival.

Michigan City Pride Fest

JUNE 18, 1-9 p.m., Guy Foreman Amphitheater, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. mcpridefest.com. Family geared with its sights set on promoting acceptance and diversity for folks from all walks of life, this year’s Michigan City Pride Fest continues to mix education with entertainment, along with a hearty helping of area food and beverage vendors. The Festival is produced by PFLAG Michigan City and Michigan City Pride.

Book signings

June 18, noon to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 150 Silhavy Road #120, Valparaiso. And 11 a.m. to 1 p.m June 19 at Miller Beach Farmers Market, 667 S. Lake St., Gary. Author and Times Business Writer and Columnist Joseph S. Pete will sign copies of his latest book, "Secret Northwest Indiana" from Reedy Press in St. Louis. The book explores Northwest Indiana’s hidden history, including shipwrecks, submarines in Lake Michigan, ghost towns, sand dunes that swallowed early pioneer settlements and more. He also will sign copies of his previous books, including "Lost Hammond."

Forest Park Father’s Day Tournament

JUNE 19, 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Forest Park Golf Course, 1155 Sheffield Drive, Valparaiso. 219.531.7888, https://valparaisogolf.com. Dads, and their sons or daughters, can kick off Fathers’ Day events at this golf tournament at Valparaiso’s Forest Park Golf Course. Grandfathers and grandchildren and uncles, along with a nephew or niece, can also hit the links for the tournament. Longest putt and closest to pin competitions will also be held. Awards will be given based on the number of participants and flights.

Summer Market on the Lake

JUNE 16, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden with be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Save The Dunes 70th Anniversary Celebration

JUNE 21, 5:30-8 p.m. Chellberg Farm at Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter. 219.879.3564, savedunes.org. In recognition of crossing the septuagenarian threshold, the non-profit Save The Dunes is hosting this celebration, which includes hikes at Cowles Bog and around Chellberg Farm, a live music and food trucks. Online registration for the celebration at http://70thhike.eventbrite.com is required.

Movie In the Park

JUNE 20, 8:45 p.m. Centennial Park, 1005 South Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.7275, facebook.com/munster.parks1. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which finds LeBron James joining forces with Looney Tunes all-stars Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd, is the first “Movie in the Park” scheduled by Munster’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Strawberry Fun Farm Weekend

JUNE 18-19 and 25-26. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays (last admission an hour before closing). Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart, 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking fresh strawberries is just one of the many activities attendees at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual festival have to choose from. An obstacle course, a goat village, a straw village and train rides will be available for attendees. There are no rain checks for the festival nor can the entrance fee be refunded on account of inclement weather.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

JUNE 18-OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 1 and curator gallery talk is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 9.

Nature Lovers

JUNE 28-AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled south Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.” A reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 23 at South Shore Arts.

Yes I Am!

THROUGH JUNE 30, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. A variety of original works created by area artists with the LGBTQ+ world in mind and in theme make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s June exhibit.

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

The Sound of Music

THROUGH JUNE 19, 7:30 p.m. June 17-18 and 2 p.m. June 19. Footlight Theatre 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The final production of Michigan City’s Footlight Players 2021-22 season is the beloved musical-turned big screen classic chronicling the adventures of Maria and the Von Trapp family. Both musical and film feature standards such as “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Do Re Mi.”

An Inspector Calls

THROUGH JUNE 19, 8 p.m. June 16-18 and 3 p.m. June 19. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com. Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater brings in the summer with a production of the British murder mystery, which finds a prominent family questioned following a suspicious death. “Inspector” originated onstage in the UK in 1945 and was revived on Broadway to great acclaim in 1992.

Stop Kiss

JUNE 16-26, 7:30 p.m. June 16 and 23, 8 p.m. June 17, 24 and 25, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 18 and 2:30 p.m. June 26. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. “Stop Kiss” is the tale of Callie and Sara who, soon after connecting, are victims of a life-threatening hate crime. The play features adult content and language.

God of Carnage

JUNE 17-JULY 3, 7 p.m. June 17-18, 24-25 and July 1-2, 2 p.m. June 19 and 26 and July 3, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s second production of their 2022 season is the acclaimed drama, in which two couples come together in an attempt to resolve an incident between their children. “Carnage” may not be appropriate for young or sensitive audiences.

The Marshall Tucker Band

JUNE 25, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Mix jazz, blues, bluegrass and country into a pot and you get The Marshall Tucker Band. Releasing their self-titled debut in 1973 on Capricorn Records – the same label home as The Allman Brothers Band in their heyday, “The Marshall Tucker Band” kicked off an eight-album streak of gold or platinum selling sets. Nearing a half century since their start, Marshall Tucker hits “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song” and “Fire on the Mountain” remain classic rock radio staples. Frontman and chief songwriter Toy Caldwell continues to lead the band.

'70s Soul Jam

JUNE 18, 7 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. A pair of icons of “dusties” AM and FM radio stations both terrestrial and on streaming platforms – Philadelphia’s Stylistics and the Windy City-reared Emotions - make their way to Hammond’s Venue at Horseshoe Casino for one night only. “Good Times” star and comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker will serve as the emcee. The lineup is rounded out by Blue Magic and Heatwave.

Chaka Khan

JUNE 24, 7 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Chaka Khan’s performance at Gary’s Hard Rock Live is something of a homecoming for the R&B/soul legend: with the funk ensemble Rufus, Khan rode a hitmaking wave from Chicago’s south side to worldwide acclaim with hits such as “Tell Me Something Good,” “Do You Love What You feel” and “Sweet Thing.” In her own right, Khan ruled R&B and pop radio in the mid-'80s with the hits “I Feel For You” and “Through The Fire.” Khan’s most recent full-length set, “Hello Happiness,” came out in 2019. Also scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live is country singer Brett Young at 7 p.m. June 23.

Phil Vassar

JUNE 17, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Center, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Reared in Virginia, country songsmith and performer Phil Vassar got his start penning hits for fellow rhinestone headliners such as Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson before headlining in his own right. Vassar’s eponymous 2000 debut album featured the chart topper “Just Another Day in Paradise” along with top-ten hits “That’s When I Love You” and “Six Pack Summer.” Subsequent albums such as 2002’s “American Child” and 2008’s “Prayer of a Common Man” were also Top 10 country hits. Vassar’s most recent full-length effort, “Stripped Down,” came out in 2020.

