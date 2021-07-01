European Market
JULY 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. Face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented.
St. John Festival
JULY 8-11, 5-11 p.m. July 8, 5-midnight July 9, 3 p.m.-midnight July 10 and 3-9 p.m. July 11. St. John the Evangelist, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. 219.200.4076, stjohnfest.org. Plenty of games and rides are planned for young one’s at St. John the Evangelist for this year’s St. John Festival, with a beer garden, sangria and wine bar and raffles and games set up for older festivalgoers. A bevy of food offerings will also be on hand for appetites of all ages.
LaPorte County Fair
JULY 10-17, LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 101 West St., LaPorte. 219.362.2647, http://lpfair.com Food, 4H, games, contests, rides, demolition derbies and concerts are planned for what is the 175th running of the Porter County Fair. Musical highlights include country hitmakers Chase Rice on July 14 and Toby Keith with “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy July 15.
Summer Market on the Lake
JULY 1, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Rgion acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell and family friendly movies in the park will be screened: Up today is the superhero epic “Captain America.”
4th of July Blast
JULY 4, 7:30 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Start Independence Day festivities in downtown Valparaiso for this Valpo Parks-sponsored 5k walk and run. Young ones 12 years old and under can also participate with their very own “Lit’l Firecracker” 2K walk and run. Participants must register at runsignup.com/4thofjulyblast5k.
Summer Flashback Movies
JULY 2, 8 p.m. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 blockbuster that made Patrick Swayze a household name, will be screened as part of Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared “Summer Flashback Movies” series, running every Friday night throughout July in Founders Square Park. Other movies scheduled in their free outdoor film festival include “Back to the Future” July 9, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s July 16 and “The Wizard of Oz” July 30. All movies start at dusk and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Highland 4th of July Festival 2021
JULY 1-4, 5-10 p.m. July 1, 5-11 p.m. July 2, noon-11 p.m. July 3 and noon-9 p.m. July 4. Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland. http://highland.in.gov. Carnival rides, food and drinks and live music are scheduled for Highland’s annual 4th of July Celebration. Musical highlights include Soundz of Santana and CSNY tribute band Marrakesh Express on July 1 and classic Chicagoland-based rockers Ides of March on July 4.
Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run
JULY 10, 8 a.m. The Pavilion at Wolf Lake, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.853.7667, festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k. Hammond’s Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled this 5K run and walk as a warm up of sorts for the City’s upcoming Festival of the Lakes. Top three male and female awards will be given in more than a dozen age groups. Additionally, young athletes can participate in their own race, which will be held at 8:15 a.m. July 10.
Exhibits
Phyllis Bramson/Robert Indiana/Mayumi Lake
THROUGH OCT. 15, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a trio of acclaimed artists - Chicago-based painter and sculptor Phyllis Bramson, late pop art icon Robert Indiana and Chicago-based multi-media artist Mayumi Lake – make up Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ summer shows. A reception for the three exhibits is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. July 2
Kelley Spurgeon Solo Show
JULY 9-AUG. 19, noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment on Saturdays and 24 hour advance notice required. Lilian Fendig Gallery, 301 N. Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer, IN 47978. 219.866.5278, www.prairieartscouncil.net. A series of collages, ceramics, mixed media pieces, journals and paintings by Spurgeon, an artist and art instructor in Rensselaer, makes up Prairie Arts Council’s newest exhibit. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required. Prairie Arts Council is also hosting their “Art in the Alley” fair from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. in Filson Park, 223 W. Kellner, Rensselaer
Juried Art Exhibition
THROUGH JULY 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. artbarnschool.org. This year marks the 27th running of Valparaiso Art Barn School of Art’s juried exhibition, which will feature original two- and three-dimensional original artworks from artists in Northwest Indiana, south suburban Chicago and southwest Michigan. For the first time in the show’s history, the show will include photography and ceramic works. The show also serves as Art Barn’s year-long kickoff to its founder, Jan Sullivan, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday this year.
I Know I Am But Who Are You
JULY 8-AUG. 15, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. A showcase of two- and three-dimensional works by area artists Sara Peak Covenry, Gary Price, Randy Buvala and Tony Lipka are featured at Miller beach Arts and Creative District’s newest exhibit. A reception for the show is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. July 9.
Pandemic Art Show
THROUGH JULY 10. noon-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, facebook.com/studio659. For their first exhibit under new management, Whiting’s Studio 659’s “Pandemic” exhibit will feature nearly three dozen original two- and three-dimensional works by area artists who created their pieces over the course of the last year-plus.
Liminal Spaces
JULY 9 – AUG. 8. Depot Museum and Art Gallery, 525 Broadway, Beverly Shores. bsdepot.org. Contemporary artist Dorothy Graden has been inspired by trips taken through southwestern states as well as to Hawaii, Mexico and Fiji. Her original paintings, which combine prehistoric images with modern day flair, will be showcased at Beverly Shores Depot Museum with an opening reception scheduled for 5-7 p.m. July 9.
Performances
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
JULY 9-10, dusk. Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre returns to the great outdoors at Northwest Health Amphitheater with their “Shakespeare in the Park” production. This year, Chicago Street is bringing the Bard’s beloved comedy, chronicling the hijinks which ensues surrounding a royal wedding. Following the Central Park performances, Chicago Street will bring “Midsummer” indoors to their theater for a three night, one day run July 15-18.
Clue, The Musical
THROUGH JULY 5, 8 p.m. July 2-3 and 2 p.m. July 5. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, memorialoperahouse.com. Memorial Opera House’s first stage production in more than 15 months is the 1997 off-Broadway production of the musical mystery. “Clue,” which takes its cue from the popular board game, features songs such as “Life is a Bowl of Pits” and “Everyday Devices.”
8-Track: Sounds of the `70s
THROUGH JULY 3, 2 p.m. July 1, 7:30 p.m. July 2 and 6:30 p.m. July 3. Canterbury Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Canterbury Summer Theatre’s 2021 season continues with this musical trek back to “The Me Decade.” “8-Track: is a salute to AM radio favorites ranging from The Carpenters to Marvin Gaye to Barry Manilow to KC and the Sunshine Band, to name just a few. Canterbury Summer Theatre’s next production, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” opens July 7 with a performance at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to run through July 17.
Faster Pussycat
JULY 1, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Los Angeles rockers Faster Pussycat were main players in the city’s metal movement in the mid-80s, alongside fellow architects of the scene such as Motley Crue and L.A. Guns. Their self-titled debut was released in 1987 with its follow-up, 1989 “Wake Me When It’s Over,” certified gold. Frontman Taime Downe, the lone original member of the band, spent a brief period in the Windy City in the mid '90s when the band was on hiatus and Downe lent his talents to the industrial band Pigface.