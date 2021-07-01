Summer Market on the Lake

JULY 1, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Rgion acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell and family friendly movies in the park will be screened: Up today is the superhero epic “Captain America.”

4th of July Blast

JULY 4, 7:30 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Start Independence Day festivities in downtown Valparaiso for this Valpo Parks-sponsored 5k walk and run. Young ones 12 years old and under can also participate with their very own “Lit’l Firecracker” 2K walk and run. Participants must register at runsignup.com/4thofjulyblast5k.

Summer Flashback Movies