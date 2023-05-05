All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Region history presentation

MAY 8, Crown Point Public Library, 122 N. Main St., Crown Point. Author and Times of Northwest Indiana columnist Joseph S. Pete will give a talk about Northwest Indiana history and his book "Secret Northwest Indiana," which just won an Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists Award, at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Crown Point Public Library at 122 N. Main St. in downtown Crown Point. "Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" tells tales of shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarine experiments, massive ski jumps, Frank Lloyd Wright homes, Helmut Jahn buildings and more Region history.

Performances

Gladys Knight

May 12, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, will perform at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino on May 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

The Killers

MAY 11, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The rock band The Killers will perform at 7 p.m. May 12 at Hard Rock Live. Palm Palm will also perform. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando

MAY 13, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Entertainers Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando will perform May 13 at Hard Rock Live. Doors open at 6 p.m.