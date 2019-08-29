European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival
AUG. 29-SEPT. 1, 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Aug. 30, noon to midnight Aug. 31 and 1 p.m.-midnight Sept. 1, downtown Griffith on Broad St., 219.924.7500, Griffith.in.gov. Nearly two dozen tribute bands running the gamut of more than six decades of rock and pop history – from Elvis to the Beatles to Pink Floyd to U2 - are on the bill for this year’s Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival. The festival also includes a variety of games and activities for youngsters, car shows and scores of food and drink vendors.
Southpoint US 30 Cruise
FRIDAYS THROUGH AUG. 30, 6 to 9 p.m. Harley Davidson of Valparaiso, 1151 U.S. 30, Valparaiso. 219.462.2223, hdvalpo.com Custom and vintage car and motorcycle owners have a chance to show off their classic rides every Friday at Harley Davidson of Valparaiso, which has proven to attract two-, three- and four-wheel enthusiasts of all ages for years. A free, family-friendly event for both the bike and car owners and the hundreds of admirers who make their way to the store every week.
Summer’s Ending Hike at Gibson Woods
AUG. 30, 6 -7:30 p.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Before the weather changes and the thermometer plunges, the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department are offering one final hike at Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve. Pre-registration for the hike is required.
Pint Night Ride
SEPT. 3, 6 -9 p.m. Erie Lakawanna Bike Path, Schererville. 219.322.2453, trekbikestore.com/ Every Thursday between now and Oct. 29, Schererville’s Trek Bicycle Store and Griffith’s New Oberpfalz Brewing Company take bicycle riders of all ages and skill through a portion of Crown Point’s Erie Lakawanna Bike Path. The ride is led by seasoned Trek Bicycle store staff with a final stop at Oberpfalz. A portion of the proceeds go to scholarships at Dunes Learning Center. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and helmets on riders and lights on bicycles are required.
Summer Market on the Lake
AUG. 29, 4 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.4511, cityofhobart.org. Today marks the City of Hobart’s final “Summer Market on the Lake” of 2019. Local food, craft, art and jewelry vendors will be on hand along with a beer garden and live local music.
Lowell Labor Day Festival
AUG. 31-SEPT. 2. 11 a.m.-midnight Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sept. 2, Lowell American Legion Grounds, 108 ½ E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. 219.313.3274, lowelllabordayfestival.com. Lowell’s Labor Day Festival has been a tradition for the town of Lowell and Region Labor Day revelers for more than three quarters of a century. Their annual Labor Day parade is the longest running parade in Indiana, and the festival will include no small amount of food and craft vendors and rides for kids of all ages.
Americana Night
SEPT. 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Mary Berick Memorial Pavilion, 1500 Park Road, Whiting. https://www.facebook.com/whitingparkfestivalorchestra/ The Whiting Park Festival Orchestra wraps up the summer season with a concert featuring compositions by George Gershwin, “Stars and Stripes” and “The 1812 Overture.” Trumpeter Aaron Romm, who has performed with Orchestras throughout the Midwest, is the guest soloist. A fireworks show is also scheduled for the festivities.
Exhibits
Bob Palmieri: Straight Shooters
THROUGH SEPT. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A selection of photographs by the accomplished photographer, whose works have been published throughout the decades.
We Are All Homeless
THROUGH OCT. 18. Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Indiana University Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art at Savanna Center, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/index.htm. Willie Baronet, an artist and art professor at Southern Methodist University in Texas, has purchased more than 1,300 signs from homeless people from throughout the country. His project and passion was the subject of the 2016 documentary, “Signs of Humanity.” His signs have been exhibited in galleries throughout the country and in the United Kingdom.
The Chicago Imagists: Before and After
THROUGH OCT. 19, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a handful of late and still-vital Windy City-based artists, including Roger Brown, Ed Paschke, Jeff Koons and Ray Yoshida, will be shown in Lubeznik Center’s summer show. “Imagists” showcases works depicting the highs and lows of city life.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed. An opening reception is scheduled at Brauer Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Seven
THROUGH AUG. 31, Noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday. Union Street Gallery, 1527 Otto Ave., Chicago Heights. 708.754.2601, unionstreetgallery.org. For its annual exhibit open to artists of all degrees of expertise, Union Street Gallery has directed its participants to incorporate seven, either as a number or within the context of their art, in order to be considered. This exhibit also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the gallery.
Travel: Faces and Places
THROUGH SEPT. 1. Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. Noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. 219.879.4980. For their August show, “Travel” showcases recent works by Southern Shore Art Association members.
Fun and Games
THROUGH SEPT. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.216.2583, risingphxgallery.com. Lafayette-based painter Terri Duncan will be showcasing a series of original mixed media works in Rising Phoenix Gallery’s August exhibit.
Performance
Working 2012
THROUGH SEPT. 8, 7 p.m. Aug. 23-24, 30-31 and Sept. 6-7 and 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept 1 and Sept. 8. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Dr., Michigan City. 219.879.7509. Chicago columnist and author Studs Turkel’s beloved tales of more than two dozen working men and women are given a present-day feel, with a pair of new musical contributions from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Ten Minute Play Festival
AUG. 30- SEPT 8, 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 5-7 and 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8. 4th Street Theatre, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com. What started out as a chore to bring a half dozen plays to the 4th Street stage six years ago has grown by leaps and bounds, as aspiring participating playwrights in and beyond the Region vie for inclusion. This year’s festival is made up of eight plays ranging from comedy to tragedy.
A Wrinkle In Time
THROUGH SEPT. 8, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. The beloved 1962 young adult novel, which follows teenagers Meg Murray, Calvin O’Keefe and five-year-old Charles Murry on their trips though time, come to life in Chicago Street Theater’s latest production.