European Market

SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.

Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival

AUG. 29-SEPT. 1, 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Aug. 30, noon to midnight Aug. 31 and 1 p.m.-midnight Sept. 1, downtown Griffith on Broad St., 219.924.7500, Griffith.in.gov. Nearly two dozen tribute bands running the gamut of more than six decades of rock and pop history – from Elvis to the Beatles to Pink Floyd to U2 - are on the bill for this year’s Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival. The festival also includes a variety of games and activities for youngsters, car shows and scores of food and drink vendors.

Southpoint US 30 Cruise