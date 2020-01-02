2020 Season Preview

JAN. 11-12, 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Towle Theatre 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. A longtime go-to for presenting regional, state and even national premieres of new works, Towle Theater is giving area theatergoers a sample of what they have planned for their stage in the next 12 months. A discount for admission to the preview will be given to those who purchase season tickets.

Charlie Wilson

JAN. 16-17 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. R&B pioneer Charlie Wilson’s career now spans six calendar decades, having sent the masses to the dance floor fronting the Gap Band in the '70s and '80s and stepping out on his own from the '90s on. Wilson has been a go-to, in the studio and onstage, to everyone from Snoop Dogg to Bruno Mars.

America

JAN. 18, 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Fifty years ago this year, Gerry Beckley, Dan Peek and Dewey Bunnell joined forces for what became America. All these decades later, America penned-and performed songs such as “A Horse with No Name,” “Tin Man” and “Ventura Highway” remain on heavy rotation on both classic rock and soft rock radio stations nationwide. Beckley and Bunnell continue to bring America to audiences worldwide and will anchor the lineup at Four Winds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0