Events
Art in the National Park
JAN. 11, 2 p.m., Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 State Road 49, Portage. 219.395.1882, indianadunes.com. The Jan. 11 “Art in the National Park” is one of five events Indiana Dunes has scheduled for 2020. Area artists who look to the Dunes as source material for their works will show attendees how they go about creating their paintings and drawings. Art in the National Park” is also scheduled at Indiana Dunes Visitor Center Feb. 8, March 14, April 11 and May 9.
Market Brew Fest
JAN. 4, 12:30.-4:30 p.m. The Market, 24.50 E. Morthland Drrive, Valparaiso. 219.531.0162, themarketvalpo.com. A bevy of local and national breweries will be on hand for this first-ever celebration of hops, food and music. Region-based Grateful Dead tribute band Dead to Rights will provide the sonic backdrop and a designated driver lounge with signature sodas will also be included in the festivities. A post-festival dinner buffet is among the highlights for VIP ticketholders.
Southern Lake County Parks in the Winter
JAN. 9, 9:30-11 a.m. Lemon Lake, 6322 W. 133rd Ave., Crown Point. 219.769.7275. Lake County Parks and Recreation Department’s Jan. 9 exploration of Lemon Lake is geared towards adult nature enthusiasts. They will host another nature exploration Feb. 13 at Grand Kankakee Marsh County Park in Hebron.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
JAN. 7 -MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing. Exhibit curators Daniel Kraft and Jim Ross will host a gallery talk at Brauer at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Small Gifts
THROUGH JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two dimensional and three dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The wintry-themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
JAN. 15-MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit. Kim will participate in an artist’s talk at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Beyond Pedagogy
JAN. 2-30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and by appointment. Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/christopher-art-gallery/index.aspx. More than a dozen Illinois college faculty members are showcasing their works in this juried exhibit. An artists’ reception is scheduled for 11:30-a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 15.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road,, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
JAN. 4-MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performance
A Talk with My Therapist
JAN. 3-5, 6-9 p.m. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.746.4329, eventbrite.com/e/a-talk-with-my-therapist-stage-play-tickets-80414906149?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Laughs, tears and song make up this tale of a man who seeks advice from a professional therapist, which raises concern amongst those closest to him.
Comedytown: Valpo
JAN. 11, 8 p.m. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org Alumni of Second City and IO Theatre take the stage at Chicago Street Theatre for one night only. The festivities will include individual performances along with the IO Chicago Sketch Team.
Dillinger: The Man Behind the Myth
JAN. 12, 2 p.m. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. Seedlingstheatre.org Presented by the Region-based Seedlings Theatre, “Dillinger” was penned by area writer and director Jerry Holt. Their staging of his story at Beatniks is a staged reading.
2020 Season Preview
JAN. 11-12, 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Towle Theatre 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. A longtime go-to for presenting regional, state and even national premieres of new works, Towle Theater is giving area theatergoers a sample of what they have planned for their stage in the next 12 months. A discount for admission to the preview will be given to those who purchase season tickets.
Charlie Wilson
JAN. 16-17 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. R&B pioneer Charlie Wilson’s career now spans six calendar decades, having sent the masses to the dance floor fronting the Gap Band in the '70s and '80s and stepping out on his own from the '90s on. Wilson has been a go-to, in the studio and onstage, to everyone from Snoop Dogg to Bruno Mars.
America
JAN. 18, 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Fifty years ago this year, Gerry Beckley, Dan Peek and Dewey Bunnell joined forces for what became America. All these decades later, America penned-and performed songs such as “A Horse with No Name,” “Tin Man” and “Ventura Highway” remain on heavy rotation on both classic rock and soft rock radio stations nationwide. Beckley and Bunnell continue to bring America to audiences worldwide and will anchor the lineup at Four Winds.
