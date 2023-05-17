All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Performances

Chicago

MAY 19, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The rock band Chicago will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern May 19 at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Billy Currington

MAY 19, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Singer/guitarist Billy Currington will perform at Hard Rock Live on May 19. Nate Venturelli is a special guest. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Andrew Schulz

MAY 20, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Comedian Andrew Schulz brings his show to Hard Rock Live on May 20. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Colin Jost

JUNE 2, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. The comedian/writer/actor Colin Jost will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern June 2. Visit fourwindscasino.com.