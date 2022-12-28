 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar

  • Updated
  • 0
New Year's Eve band

Jukebox Memories

DEC. 31, Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Musicians Tim Dionne, Kerry Gremp and Bruce Smit star in a Jukebox Memories concert from 8 to 10 p.m. at the theater. The group will also take requests from the audience for the special New Year's Eve show. Concert tickets are $35. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com

 Eloise Marie Valadez

All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

A Christmas Story Comes HomeTHROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. “A Christmas Story Comes Home” exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film “A Christmas Story.” In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

Winter Lights Drive-ThruTHROUGH JAN. 1, Sunset Hill Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. The light exhibit runs through Jan. 1. Call 219-465-3586.

People are also reading…

Christmas Tyme LightsTHROUGH DEC. 30, Harvest Tyme, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. The popular drive-thru lights display runs through Dec. 30. Visit harvesttymefun.com

Pierogi DropDec. 31, downtown Whiting. The Whiting Knights of Columbus will host the Pierogi Drop and party. at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue. Watching the drop at midnight is free but visitors may attend a New Year’s Eve party which costs $5 for admission. Drinks and food are an additional cost. The newly crowned Mr. Pierogi Tony Panek will make his first public appearance at the event.

Random Acts of CreativityTHROUGH JAN. 14, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, Miller. The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will present the show through Jan. 14. The exhibit includes paintings, sculpture, installations, video and more by Daneiya Bonner, Catisha Toney, James Ford, Ed Abromaitis, Lillian Martinez, Jennifer No, Greg O’Drobinak, Deb Weiss, Jamika Smith, Mariah Smith and Rodney Brown.

We Are Us: The Human ConditionOPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

Performances

EverclearDEC. 31, Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Alt-rock group Everclear will perform on stage at Hard Rock Cafe at the casino. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Ice CubeJAN. 28, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Rapper and actor Ice Cube will take the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Valpo school could become hotel

Old Valpo school could become hotel

The gymnasium at the former Boys & Girls Club is gone, having been demolished in preparation for an addition to the existing building as Urschel Development Corp. prepares to open a hotel there.

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

Light snow began to fall around 1 p.m. Within the hour, temperatures in certain areas on Northwest Indiana dropped to single digits and road conditions decreased rapidly, according to NWS. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts