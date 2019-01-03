events
Open Skate
ONGOING, hours vary, Midwest Training and Ice Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer. 219.558.8811. midwesttrainingandice.com. NWI's largest state-of-the-art training facility offers open skate sessions at its Olympic-size ice arena.
Ice Plaza at Deep River Waterpark
THROUGH FEB. 24, 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-9 p.m. Sundays & holidays, Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point. 219.947.7850. deepriverwaterpark.com. This winter wonderland is complete with a 14,500-square-foot ice skating rink, food and beverage locations, a heated restroom and more.
Open Skate and Open Hockey
THROUGH MARCH 1, hours vary, William E. Urschel Pavilion, 70 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.548.4888. centralparkplazavalpo.com. The 80-by-120-foot outdoor ice rink offers open skate and open hockey hours throughout the winter. The pavilion features a concession stand, locker rental and more.
Coffee & Coloring
JAN. 9, 10-11 a.m., Lake County Public Library Griffith-Calumet Township Branch, 1215 E. 45th Ave., Griffith. 219.838.2825. lcplin.org. Adults can relax and enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea while getting creative with coloring. Materials will be provided.
exhibits
Aroid Arum Art by Kevin Firme
THROUGH JAN. 6, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278. millerbeacharts.org. A celebration of beautiful imperfections, this exhibit features 38 drawings and 26 sculptures in an ode to Aroid Arum, or water plants. The paintings of the plants provide inspiration for the abstract sculptures made of forged steel elements.
Waiting for a Sign
THROUGH JAN. 12, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Figuratively or literally, this exhibit explores the use of signage, text and iconography in the work of eight contemporary artists working in different media to deliver messages of environmental justice, protest, personal identity and hope. These artists use humor, provocation and wonder to engage and involve audiences in their works.
Indy Windy—A Love Story
THROUGH JAN. 29, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. The first of a two-part series titled "Urban Legends," this exhibit will feature artists from Indiana and Chicago who execute large public artworks to create new environments in aging urban and manufacturing areas.
BLOW-OUT—FULL FORCE
JAN. 8-MARCH 31, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Explosive energy dominates the work of Sarah Krepp who locates a powerful gesture in found materials, in blown-out shredded tires gathered from highway debris.
performance
After Hours Concert Series—The Bourbon Aristocracy
JAN. 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave., Lansing, Ill. 708.474.2447. lansingpl.org. This group will perform 100-proof Kentucky bluegrass.
The Bullying Collection
JAN. 4-6, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, La Porte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., La Porte. 219.362.5113. laportelittletheatreclub.com. From a cyberbullying attack that puts a friendship to the test to a group of former bullies that meets regularly to discuss their recovery, to a grown man who must confront his former bully at their 20th reunion, the 10 ten-minute plays in this collection range from the tragic to the comedic but all work to reveal a new perspective on a common problem.
Killer Flamingos
JAN. 5, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. This high-energy band performs an array of musical genres—from Motown to current chart toppers.
Open Mic Night
JAN. 5, 7-9 p.m., Sip Coffee House, 2815 Jewett Ave., Highland. 219.595.0314. facebook.com/sipcoffeehouse2. Entertainers can read a poem, perform an original tune or share an original work on stage at this bi-weekly open mic night.
Ralph's World
JAN. 5, 11 a.m., Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. theatreatthecenter.com. Indie rocker, songwriter, playwright and children’s book author Ralph Covert brings his high-energy, “McCartneyesque” style that he developed touring with his pop rock band, The Bad Examples, to rock and dance concert for kids.
