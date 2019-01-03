JAN. 4-6, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, La Porte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., La Porte. 219.362.5113. laportelittletheatreclub.com. From a cyberbullying attack that puts a friendship to the test to a group of former bullies that meets regularly to discuss their recovery, to a grown man who must confront his former bully at their 20th reunion, the 10 ten-minute plays in this collection range from the tragic to the comedic but all work to reveal a new perspective on a common problem.