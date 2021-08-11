Events
Led Zeppelin Light Show
AUG. 20, 6 p.m. Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250, clcnwi.com. The sounds of what is considered by many to be the most influential hard rock act of all time will be set to the renowned state of the art laser light show for this one show-only event at Challenger Learning Center. Reservations are required for this 18 and older show and face coverings are preferred by Challenger Learning Center.
Night Bike Ride
AUG. 13, 9-11 p.m. Kesling Park, Shelter #4, 2150 A St. LaPorte. 219.326.9600, facebook.com/laporteparks. The City of LaPorte Park and Recreation Department is hosting this 13 mile family-geared bike ride through the city. All participants are required to wear helmets and riders under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. To register, go to bikesignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/LaPorteParkandRecreationDepartmentNightBikeRide
Bow Wow & Meow Pet Fair
AUG. 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Centennial Park, 1005 South Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.7275, munster.org. Four-legged furry family members, along with their two-legged counterparts, will have a myriad of demonstrations, tips and training events and demonstrations at Munster Parks and Recreation Department’s pet fair. Admission to the fair is free.
Lubeznik Arts Festival
AUG. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. An annual tradition for area arts minded festivalgoers, this year finds Michigan City’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts celebrating the 40th running of its namesake festival. Along with showcasing their current exhibits and introducing attendees to their various programs, the festival will also have more than five dozen arts and crafters from throughout the Region setting up shop on the center grounds.
Hobart Lakefront Festival
AUG. 19-22, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 19-20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 22. Festival Park at Lake George, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.4511, cityofhobart.org. After sitting out last year as a result of the pandemic, the City of Hobart brings its annual Lakefront Festival back to Festival Park at Lake George. The four day event will include a variety of food and drink offerings, plenty of games and activities for the kids, live music by local favorites and the annual Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Boat race, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Festival Park.
Brewskifest
AUG. 20, 5-10 p.m. Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. brewskifest.org. Craft beers are out and '60s and '70s adult beverages such as Schlitz, Hamms and Strohs are in at Brewskifest. Region favorites Crawpuppies are scheduled to perform and a variety of food trucks will also hold court at this festival, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Indiana Dunes. Attendees must be 21 years of age and older to attend.
Exhibits
Phyllis Bramson/Robert Indiana/Mayumi Lake
THROUGH OCT. 15, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a trio of acclaimed artists - Chicago-based painter and sculptor Phyllis Bramson, late pop art icon Robert Indiana and Chicago-based multi-media artist Mayumi Lake – make up Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ summer shows.
Jan Sullivan’s Nature
THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. The works of Art Barn School of Art founder Jan Sullivan, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday this year, is the venue’s summer exhibit. A reception for the show is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
Kelley Spurgeon Solo Show
THROUGH AUG. 19, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment on Saturdays and 24 hour advance notice required. Lilian Fendig Gallery, 301 N. Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer, IN 47978. 219.866.5278, www.prairieartscouncil.net. A series of collages, ceramics, mixed media pieces, journals and paintings by Spurgeon, an artist and art instructor in Rensselaer, makes up Prairie Arts Council’s newest exhibit. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required.
Art by Madeline Schooley
THROUGH SEPT. 30, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. Region-based acrylic painter and retired art educator Madeline Schooley will be showcased in Legacy Center Gallery’s summer exhibit.
Midsummer Dream
AUG. 13-SEPT. 18. 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, https://studio659.org. A collection of two- and three-dimensional works inspired by dreams and the subconscious make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s latest exhibit. The show is curated by Andjela Kovacevic, a member of the collective Arts Alive!, which promotes arts and art education throughout the Region. An opening reception for “Midsummer” is planned for 7-9 p.m. Aug. 13.
I Know I Am But Who Are You
THROUGH AUG. 15, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. A showcase of two- and three- dimensional works by area artists Sara Peak Covenry, Gary Price, Randy Buvala and Tony Lipka are featured at Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s newest exhibit.
Performances
Denial
AUG. 13-22, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14 and 20-21, 2 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Hammond Community Theatre’s first production in more than a year is the dramatic true story of a professor and Holocaust scholar who is sued for libel by a Holocaust denier. The tale was brought to the big screen in 2016, starring Rachel Weisz and Tom Wilkinson.
Beachprov!
AUG. 19, 6 p.m. Indiana Dunes National Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. 773.828.9117, improductionsllc.com. The Region-based improv ensemble Improductions LLC kept the laughs rolling for the masses in and beyond the Region with a myriad of online productions throughout the pandemic. With “Beachprov!” they are heading to the great outdoors for a series of Thursday night showcases at Indiana Dunes National Park. Subsequent “Beachprovs” are scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 9 and 16.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
AUG. 13-15, Crown Point Amphitheatre at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point (7 p.m. Aug. 13), Cedar Lake Amphitheatre, 7408 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake (7 p.m. Aug. 14), IU Northwest Arts and Sciences Building, 3400 Broadway, Gary (2:30 p.m. Aug. 15). http://www.garyshakesco.org. The tale of a wedding gone haywire is Gary Shakespeare Company’s 2021 production. Gary Shakespeare Company’s Final “Midsummer” performance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Indiana University Northwest’s Amphitheatre.
Afroman
AUG. 13, 8 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” the 2001 Kevin Smith penned and directed comedy, may have been a modest hit, but Afroman’s “Because I Got High,” which played during its closing credits, may have been the film’s biggest breakout. The Cali-reared rapper dodged the one-hit wonder class with “High’s” follow-up, “Crazy Rap,” and Afroman’s 2001 full-length set, “The Good Times,” was certified gold. Afroman’s most recent collection, “Grow Up To Be Homeboys,” came out last year.
Josh Turner
AUG. 21, 8 p.m. Porter County Fairgrounds, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. maacfoundation.com. For nearly two decades now, Josh Turner has wowed audiences with his brand of country music: his 2003 debut, “Long Black Train,” was certified platinum and its 2006 follow-up, “your Man,” tops the country music charts and sold more than 2 million copies. Proceeds from Turner’s performance will go to MAAC Foundation, the Valparaiso-based non-profit organization which provides police, fire, EMS and HAZMAT training. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.