Lubeznik Arts Festival

AUG. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. An annual tradition for area arts minded festivalgoers, this year finds Michigan City’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts celebrating the 40th running of its namesake festival. Along with showcasing their current exhibits and introducing attendees to their various programs, the festival will also have more than five dozen arts and crafters from throughout the Region setting up shop on the center grounds.

Hobart Lakefront Festival

AUG. 19-22, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 19-20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 22. Festival Park at Lake George, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.4511, cityofhobart.org. After sitting out last year as a result of the pandemic, the City of Hobart brings its annual Lakefront Festival back to Festival Park at Lake George. The four day event will include a variety of food and drink offerings, plenty of games and activities for the kids, live music by local favorites and the annual Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Boat race, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Festival Park.

Brewskifest