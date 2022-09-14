All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Reptiles and More Expo

SEPT. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled for Oct. 29 and Nov. 19.

Sunflower Festival

SEPT. 17-18, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Attendees of Johnson Farm Produce’s annual Sunflower Festival have the farm’s goat village, obstacle course, tram rides and pedal carts at their disposal over the course of the festival’s run.

Art Blitz 2022

SEPT. 17-18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Live art demonstrations and activities for attendees young and old are planned for Art Barn School of Art’s annual Blitz. Live music, an instrument petting zoo and the opportunity to view Art Barn’s permanent collection are amongst the many highlights planned for this year’s festivities. Mask wearing, social distancing and reduced indoor capacity measures will be implemented.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

SEPT. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

Winfield Harvest Festival

SEPT. 17, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., Randolph Community Park, 11900 Randolph St., Winfield. 219.662.2665, https://www.winfield.in.gov/harvest-festival. There’s something for everyone at Winfield’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids can go on pony rides and go trick or treating, while adults can sample offerings from Crown Brewing in the festival’s beer garden. A 5K run/walk is scheduled prior to the festival’s opening at 8 a.m. and more than three dozen food trucks will also hold court at Randolph Street Park.

Bingo in Paradise

SEPT. 17, Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrille, 6-10 p.m. The Gary-Merrillville-Winfield Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. is having a Bingo Night on Saturday, September 17. Tickets are $40/person and includes food, music and 9 Bingo Cards. The evening will also include a raffle and cash bar. This event will be open seating unless a table of 10 is purchased, then that table will be reserved. For tickets, visit https://www.betarhotrikappa.org/bingo-in-paradise

St. John Oktoberfest

SEPT. 23-25. 6-11 p.m. Sept. 23, 2-11 p.m. Sept. 24 and Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 25. St. John the Evangelist Parish, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. stjohnoktoberfest.com. This year marks the 16th running of St. John’s Oktoberfest. Authentic German cuisine will be served and a German beer garden will be onsite to quench adult attendees’ thirsts. Live music highlights include German Band Inc., Ed Wagner Band and Indy Polkamotion.

South Shore Line Program

SEPT. 18, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Additional South Shore programs will be held by Midwest Rail Rangers Sept. 22, Oct 18 and Oct. 20.

Bark in the Park Pet Fair

SEPT. 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Centennial Park, 1005 South Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.7275, facebook.com/munster.parks1. Four-legged friend-themed demonstrations, care and training tips and contests will be held at Munster Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Bark in the Park Pet Fair. Vendors with the family pet in mind will also set up shop at Centennial Park for this event.

Valpo Brewfest 2022

SEPT. 24, 1-4:30 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 50 Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.464.8332, valparaisoevents.com. Valparaiso Events, the organization responsible for events such as the summer Pop-up Biergarten weekends, gets the taps pouring again for this brewfest. More than 200 brews will be available for tasting and proceeds will go towards further Valparaiso Events programming. Live music from Region-based favorites is also planned. For those who wish to start the festivities earlier, a German style Pop-Up Biergarten will make its way to Central Park Plaza starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride

SEPT. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, US 41 and Ridge Road, Highland. 219.313.3934, victoryforveteranswickerpark.org. Since 1999, The American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association has hosted this motorcycle ride, with the proceeds going to Homeless Veterans Housing Solutions. In addition to the 27 mile ride, which will kick off at Wicker Park at 11:30 a.m., a handful of food trucks will set up shop and an afternoon performance by area favorites Head Honchos is also scheduled. Riders are encouraged to register on the Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride website.

Crown Point Farmers Market

SEPT. 17, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

Sunflower Fair

SEPT. 17, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Indiana Ave and Harrison St., LaPorte. 219.324.8584, sunflowerfair.com. Held every third Saturday in September and celebrating its 23rd running this year, more than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors are expected to be on hand. Activities planned for the festival, which is brought to life by the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, include a barbecue rib cook-off, a kid’s fun zone and live music by area talent.

Hispanic Independence Parade and Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

SEPT. 25, Noon-2 p.m., Oliver P. Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., Hammond (parade), 2-5 p.m., Purdue Northwest University, 2200 169th St., Hammond. facebook.com/events/1403277260185082. Presented by the Region-based HUGS cultural committee, this year’s annual parade in celebration of Hispanic Independence Month will kick off at Morton High School and work its way to Purdue Northwest University. Following the parade, HUGS is hosting a festival featuring music, food and fun for the family.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SEPT. 18, 1 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. facebook.com/groups/nwiwalk/. The Northwest Indiana Chapter of Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 18 event is one of three scheduled over the course of the next several weeks. Additional walks are scheduled for Oct. 2 at Valparaiso’s William E. Urschel Pavilion and Oct. 8 at Michigan City’s Washington Park. The chapter’s link takes interested participants to register for each of the three walks and for non-walkers to make a donation to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

SEPT. 9- NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-'40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski. The awards ceremony for the show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

Piggyback Art Show

THROUGH SEPT. 24, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features works by Region-based artists who make something new based on old pieces of art or unique items.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, www.artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists.

Performances

The Last Lifeboat

THROUGH SEPT. 25, 8 p.m. Sept, 16-17 and 23-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. Towle Theater’s fall production is the story of J. Bruce Ismay, whose company built the Titanic and whose fate was sealed when he opted to save himself rather than go down with his doomed creation.

George Lopez

SEPT. 29, 7 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. In the early and mid-'00s, George Lopez’ eponymously titled sitcom was a small screen hit with the masses, with 120 episodes shot and no small amount of awards and nominations. Lopez followed that up in 2009 with “Lopez Tonight,” a late night talk show which ran for two years. Lopez returned to the sitcom world in 2014 with “Saint George,” which ran for one season in 2014, and “Lopez,” which ran for two years in 2016-17. Along with his daughter, Mayan, Lopez will star in his fourth sitcom, “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which is scheduled to air later this year.