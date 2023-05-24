All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Performances

Colin Jost

JUNE 2, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. The comedian/writer/actor Colin Jost will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern June 2. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Cancelled show

The Jimmie Allen concert, scheduled for July 8 at Hard Rock Live, has been cancelled. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.

Kevin Hart

JUNE 10, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Comedian/actor Kevin Hart will perform June 10 at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $169. Visit ticketmaster.com or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

JUNE 23, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Elvis Costello will perform at 8 p.m. June 23 at The Venue. Visit ticketmaster.com or horseshoehammond.com.