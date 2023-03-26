All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events, Exhibits and Performances

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

THROUGH APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work will star in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. Call 219-885-9114.

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Asian Art in American Museums

MARCH 28, Purdue University Northwest, Hammond. Tao Wang of the Art Institute of Chicago will present "Asian Art in American Museums" from 1-3 p.m. March 28.

Women's Art Exhibition

MARCH 29, Purdue University Northwest’s College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences, Hammond. A Women’s Art Exhibition will feature student-submitted artwork, as well as pieces from 15 outside local artists on March 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall of the Student Union and Library Building on the Hammond campus.

P.S. Your Cat is Dead

THROUGH APRIL 6, L'arc en Ciel Dinner Theatre at Great Oaks, 13109 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. The dark comedy by James Kirkwood runs through April 6. A meal is served prior to the shows. A buffet is served at 12:30 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. March 26; a buffet is served at 6:30 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. March 31 and April 1; and a buffet is served at 12:30 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. April 2. A cash bar is featured. Tickets are $42 for adults; and $40 for senior citizens. The show features adult language. Call 219-776-0888.