SEPT. 27-Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5 and 11-12 and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, mohlive.com . Agatha Christies beloved murder mystery and the longest running production on London’s West End - at six decades and counting – comes to Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House for a three week run.

THROUGH OCT. 13, 2 p.m. Sept. 25-26, Oct. 2 and 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 4-5 and 11, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 6 and 12, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 13 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com . The tale of employees versus bosses at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, and the budding romance between labor spokesperson Babe and superintendent Sid, remains a beloved musical for many after 55 years.

SEPT. 28, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Two undisputed comedy icons – Individual live performances from these two comedy icons would be cause to celebrate; Martin’s '70s standup performances have inspired generations of comedians, and films from “The Jerk” to “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” to “Parenthood” remain favorites. Short followed Martin to stardom by only a few years, but his CV from “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live” remains second to none, as do one-man comedy specials on stage and small screen over the course of the last three decades plus.