Events
European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Paws in the Park
SEPT. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Munster Community Park, 8701 Calumet Ave., Munster. humaneindiana.org . Both two-legged and four-legged family members are encouraged to attend Humane Indiana’s fundraiser, with proceeds going to the care of their Humane Indiana Shelters. Scheduled activities include a pet-themed vendor fair, opportunities to learn about pet health and fitness for both pets and their owners, and pet adoption opportunities.
Pumpkin Festival
SEPT 28-29, OCT. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Pumpkins are a-plenty for the picking at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual Pumpkin Festival. Other activities include train rides, an obstacle course, sliders and pedal cars. No refunds will be given in the event of inclement weather and pets are not permitted on the Johnson Farm Produce grounds.
Fall Family Fest 2019
SEPT. 28, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Central Park, 900 Central Park Blvd., Dyer. 219.865.2505, townofdyer.net. After a successful first run last year, The Town of Dyer’s Fall Family Fest returns in 2019 and will include jump houses, potato sack races, pumpkin carving and plenty of food and drink for attendees of all ages.
Harvest Tyme Fall Festival
THROUGH OCT. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.
The Bizarre Bazaar
SEPT. 28, 3 p.m.10 p.m., Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso. facebook.com/events/1346700472136504. Just in time for Halloween, this inaugural event, which comes courtesy of the Region-based Rogue Syndicate, will feature more than three dozen vendors from and beyond the Region offering eclectic clothing, jewelry, collector’s items and a slew of horror/fantasy merchandise. Attendees are encouraged to dress Halloween-style.
Highland Fall Fest 2019
SEPT. 27-29, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Noon.-10 p.m. Sept. 28, Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 29. Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Rd., Highland. https://www.facebook.com/events/921310221558092/ Resurrected after a couple years off the calendar, Highland’s fall festival will include a battle of the bands featuring Region musical talent along with a variety of rides, games and culinary delights.
Wanatah Scarecrow Fest
SEPT. 27-29, 3 p.m. Sept. 27, 8 a.m. Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 207 N. Main St., Wanatah. scarecrowfest.org Wanatah’s Scarecrow Festival is celebrating its silver anniversary with its 2019 run. Highlights include a pork chop dinner Sept. 27, a 3K walk/5K run, parade, talent show and fish fry Sept. 28 and pancake breakfast and duck race Sept. 29.
Exhibits
We Are All Homeless
THROUGH OCT. 18. Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Indiana University Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art at Savanna Center, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/index.htm. Willie Baronet, an artist and art professor at Southern Methodist University in Texas, has purchased more than 1,300 signs from homeless people from throughout the country. His project and passion was the subject of the 2016 documentary, “Signs of Humanity.” His signs have been exhibited in galleries throughout the country and in the United Kingdom over the years.
Definitive Moments
THROUGH OCT. 6, Noon-6p.m. Thursdays, Noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts’, 540 S. Lake Street, Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeachart.com. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s September show is made up of more than 75 photographs by Region-based lensman Marty Bohn, whose trips to Cuba, Morocco, India and Nepal are chronicled in the show.
Inside and Out
THROUGH SEPT. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Depot Street Museum and Art Gallery, 525 S. Broadway, Beverly Shores. 219.250.2290, thedepotmag.org. Selected works by Region-based studio and plein air watercolor painter Pat Herman make up Depot Street Gallery’s September exhibit. An opening reception for “Inside” is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13.
The Chicago Imagists: Before and After
THROUGH OCT. 19, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a handful of late and still-vital Windy City-based artists, including Roger Brown, Ed Paschke, Jeff Koons and Ray Yoshida, will be shown in Lubeznik Center’s summer show. “Imagists” showcases works depicting the highs and lows of city life.
76th Annual Salon Show
THROUGH NOV. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-'40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is David Klamen, artist and Dean of the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest.
Your Best Shot
THROUGH SEPT. 29, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. Noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. 219.879.4980. Southern Shore Art Association’s September show, which opened Sept. 6, is a juried exhibit, featuring all-original photography by Southern Shore Art Association members and their guests.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of works have inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
The Mousetrap
SEPT. 27-Oct. 13, 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5 and 11-12 and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13. Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, mohlive.com. Agatha Christies beloved murder mystery and the longest running production on London’s West End - at six decades and counting – comes to Valparaiso’s Memorial Opera House for a three week run.
The Pajama Game
THROUGH OCT. 13, 2 p.m. Sept. 25-26, Oct. 2 and 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 4-5 and 11, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 6 and 12, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 13 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The tale of employees versus bosses at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, and the budding romance between labor spokesperson Babe and superintendent Sid, remains a beloved musical for many after 55 years.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
SEPT. 28, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Two undisputed comedy icons – Individual live performances from these two comedy icons would be cause to celebrate; Martin’s '70s standup performances have inspired generations of comedians, and films from “The Jerk” to “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” to “Parenthood” remain favorites. Short followed Martin to stardom by only a few years, but his CV from “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live” remains second to none, as do one-man comedy specials on stage and small screen over the course of the last three decades plus.
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
SEPT. 27, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive., Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Reared in Philadelphia Frankie Beverly was taken under Marvin Gaye’s wing in the early '70s. Starting with 1977’s eponymous set, Beverly and Maze released nine gold-selling albums over the course of more than a decade and a half. All these years later, Maze/Beverly hits such as “Can’t Get Over You,” “Before I Let Go,” “Back in Stride” and “Feel That You’re Feelin’” remain old school staples.
.38 Special
SEPT. 27, 8 p.m., Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys” .38 Special were inescapable on rock radio starting in the late '70s and through the mid-'80s with now-classic rock staples such as “Caught up in You,” “Hold On Loosely” and “Rockin’ Into the Night.” More than four decades after forming, co-founder Don Barnes continues to hold down vocal and guitar duties and .38 Special’s good time rock n roll continues to strike a chord with fans young and old.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!