All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Performances

Cancelled show

The Jimmie Allen concert, scheduled for July 8 at Hard Rock Live, has been cancelled. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.