All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

A Christmas Story Comes Home

THROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. “A Christmas Story Comes Home” exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film “A Christmas Story.” In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. Visits with Santa on Santa’s Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6. The Mommy’s Little Piggy Contest is Dec. 17. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

We Are Us: The Human Condition

OPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

Performances

A Charlie Brown Christmas

DEC. 17 AND 18, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The heartwarming production will be performed at 8 p.m. Eastern Dec. 17 and 5 p.m. Eastern Dec. 18. Visit fourwindscasino.com

Boy Band Christmas

DEC. 18, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The Boy Band Christmas Concert stars Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera.

Dysfunctional Family Christmas

THROUGH DEC. 18, L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group at Great Oaks, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. "Dysfunctional Family Christmas," presented by L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group, revolves around the Logans, who have invited their three grown children to come home for the holidays and spend one last Christmas in the family home before it's sold. LCTG will present six performances of the show but only three shows are dinner shows. A Sunday dinner show matinee on Dec. 18 will feature 12:30 p.m. dinner and 2 p.m. show. The other non-dinner show-only performances are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17 with the show only at 8 p.m. Text Angie Lowe to order all tickets at 219.776.0888. Dinner show prices are $40 for adults (under 60) and $38 for seniors.

Ice Cube

JAN. 28, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Rapper and actor Ice Cube will take the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.