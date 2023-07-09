All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase

JULY 13, AUG. 3, Governors State University, University Park. Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase will be featured on July 13 and Aug. 3. On July 13, the film "Art and Pep" will be shown and on Aug. 3, the film "Good Guy with A Gun" will be featured. Cost is $10 per film plus $1.53 processing fee. Visit govst.edu.

Performances

Rutherford Wolf

JTHROUGH JULY 9, Hammond Community Theatre at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. The family play "Rutherford Wolf," by Thomas Hischak, will be performed July 7 to 9 at Beatniks on Conkey. Tickets are $5 cash only at the door. Online tickets available at hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Show time is 2 p.m. July 9. Call 219-852-0848 for reservations.

Boney James, Lalah Hathaway

JULY 21, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The Kool Summer Nights Series will feature Boney James and Lalah Hathaway at 8 p.m. July 21. Visit ticketmaster.com.