THROUGH SEPT. 9, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278. millerbeacharts.org . This exhibition of landscape paintings will showcase the work of three regional artists who all grew up along the shores of Lake Michigan: Anne Corlett, Royce Deans and Angela Saxon.

THROUGH OCT. 13, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. More than 50 original works by one of the most important artists of the 20th Century will be on display—including a substantial collection of black and white photographs, Polaroids and large color screen prints that include the famous Campbell Soup Can and other iconic images like The Moon Walk and Annie Oakley. Additionally, an invited group of emerging and mid-career artists whose work has been guided by Warhol's legacy will be on exhibition.