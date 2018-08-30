Rock ‘N’ Rail
AUG. 30-SEPT. 2, downtown Griffith. 219.924.7500. griffith.in.gov. For the 10th year, this four-day music and street festival will return with more than 30 bands, more than 30 food and craft vendors, a family-friendly beer garden, kids activities, a car and motorcycle show, a vintage car show and more.
Rock ‘N’ Rail 5K Run
SEPT. 1, 10:30 a.m., Griffith YMCA, 201 N. Boulevard, Griffith. rocknrail.org. Part of the Race the Region Racing Series, this annual 5K is part of the Rock ‘N’ Rail Festival. The route travels down Broad Street through Central Park and ties into the bike trail. Proceeds will benefit the Griffith YMCA.
Labor Day Fest
SEPT. 1-3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. Monday parade, Lowell, 219.696.0231. facebook.com/lowelllabordayfestival. Held each year on Labor Day weekend, this small town fest will feature activities Saturday and Sunday—including craft and food vendors, an annual sidewalk sale, a garage sale, an auction, food, a beer tent, crafts, entertainment, rides and more. The annual parade kicks off Monday at 10 a.m.
Calumet Revisited
SEPT. 4, 5 p.m., Calumet College of St. Joseph Room 265, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. 219.933.7149 or 312.220.0120. wolflakeinitiative.org. This monthly series on the cultural and environmental history of the Calumet Region will return with a presentation on the history of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, lead by Kris Krouse, the trust’s executive director.
exhibits
Mysterious Visions—The Art of Dorothy Graden
THROUGH AUG. 31, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.4711. chestertonart.com. Inspired by ancient visions, award-winning contemporary artist Dorothy Graden has been traveling around the American West photographing and drawing prehistoric rock.
From a Bailly Point of View
THROUGH AUG. 31, Porter County Museum, 153 S. Franklin St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3595. pocomuse.org. What do belongings say about identity? This exhibit takes a close look at Frances Howe, the last family member to live on the Bailly homestead, and explores her understanding of ethnicity, religion, class and memory through her possessions.
Natural Appreciation Flora and Woods
THROUGH SEPT. 2, The Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.206.0964. facebook.com/risingphoenixgallery. Showcasing the work of Linda Weigel, this exhibit will feature drawings and prints of floral and other natural woodland subjects as found within the Michiana region.
Water Works
THROUGH SEPT. 2, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.879.4980. southernshoreartassociation.com. Artists in this exhibit have been challenged to create the many facets of water—whether it be the lake, a waterfall, the ocean or a swimming pool.
Reconnect
THROUGH SEPT. 9, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278. millerbeacharts.org. This exhibition of landscape paintings will showcase the work of three regional artists who all grew up along the shores of Lake Michigan: Anne Corlett, Royce Deans and Angela Saxon.
Warhol—Icon & Influence
THROUGH OCT. 13, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. More than 50 original works by one of the most important artists of the 20th Century will be on display—including a substantial collection of black and white photographs, Polaroids and large color screen prints that include the famous Campbell Soup Can and other iconic images like The Moon Walk and Annie Oakley. Additionally, an invited group of emerging and mid-career artists whose work has been guided by Warhol's legacy will be on exhibition.
The Photography of David Robert Austen
THROUGH DEC. 9, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. This exhibit of photography by David Robert Austen is subtitled "We ended up Australian. Lives honored and dreams imagined. Based on a true story."
performance
Open Mic, Improv Jam, & Variety Show
ONGOING, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, D Performance Comedy Theater, 500 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.796.1327. facebook.com/dperformancecomedytheatre. NWI’s oldest comedy club hosts this free open mic night where stand-up comedians and sketch and improv performers can take the stage.
Comedy Double Feature
AUG. 30-SEPT. 1, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636. chicagostreet.org. Audiences can enjoy back-to-back comedy features, including "The Actor's Nightmare," a spoof that details the plight of a stranger who is suddenly pushed on stage to replace an ailing actor, and "Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You," a satire that aims its barbs at organized religion, and strikes home with hilarious results.
6x10 Festival
AUG. 31-SEPT. 2, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875. 4thstreetncca.org. Ten original 10-minute plays are each directed by a different director.
Wait Until Dark
AUG. 31-SEPT. 2, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509. dunesartsfoundation.org. A blind Greenwich Village housewife becomes the target of three con-men searching for a doll stuffed with heroin that a little girl living in an apartment upstairs has stolen. Intent on retrieving the heroine, con man Roat leads his companions into thinking they will be rich if they find the doll before turning on them and setting his sights on murder.
Boogie Dynomite
SEPT. 1, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. This dance band will perform favorite dance tunes from the Bee Gees to the Black Eyed Peas.
Whiting Park Festival Orchestra—American Visions
SEPT. 2, 7:30 p.m., Whiting Lakefront Park, E. 119th St. & N. Front St., Whiting. 269.720.9842. facebook.com/whitingparkfestivalorchestra. Whiting Park Festival Orchestra will conclude its 2018 season with a free all-American concert featuring Peter Boyer's "Ellis Island: The Dream of America" with seven actors and projected visuals. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display over the week.
Portage Summer Music in the Park—Middle of the Road Band
SEPT. 2, 3-8:30 p.m., Founders’ Square Park, 6300 Founders Square, Portage. 219.762.1675. portagemusic.com. Middle of the Road Band, Smoking Suites and The Code Names will perform as part of the Portage Summer Music in the Park Series. Concertgoers should bring lawn chairs, blankets and an umbrella as necessary.