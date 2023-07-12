All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Chesterton's European Market

THROUGH OCT. 28, in Chesterton, Chesterton's European Market is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market features fresh produce, food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, honey, jams and jellies, artisan breads, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit dunelandchamber.org.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase

JULY 13, AUG. 3, Governors State University, University Park. Chicago Southland International Film Festival Summer Showcase will be featured on July 13 and Aug. 3. On July 13, the film "Art and Pep" will be shown and on Aug. 3, the film "Good Guy with A Gun" will be featured. Cost is $10 per film plus $1.53 processing fee. Visit govst.edu.

Community Give Back Festival

JULY 15, Founder's Square Park, 6300 W. Main St., Portage. Ready to Live will present the Community Give Back Festival on July 15 in Founder's Square Park in Portage. The event will feature the music of Nate Venturelli and Austin Edwards, who have both appeared on "America's Got Talent." Proceeds will benefit Gabriel's Horn Women & Children's Homeless Shelter; Portage Township Autism Action Coalition; and Portage Township Food Pantry. Vendor booths, food and a beer garden will also be featured. All donations are tax deductible and those who would like to donate may make their donations payable to Friends of Portage Township. For more information, contact Ready To Live at readytolivebooking@gmail.com.

Performances

Boney James, Lalah Hathaway

JULY 21, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The Kool Summer Nights Series will feature Boney James and Lalah Hathaway at 8 p.m. July 21. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Red Skelton Tribute

JULY 16, Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Brian Hoffman will present a tribute to entertainer Red Skelton at 3 p.m. July 16. Tickets are $40. A pre-show meal will be available for $30 in the center's ballroom. Trama Catering will present the meal. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the meal presented at 1 p.m. Call Trama Catering at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 for meal reservation. For show tickets, visit theatreatthecenter.com.

LIVE

JULY 21, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. LIVE will play at 9 p.m. Eastern July 21 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Switchfoot

JULY 22, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich. Switchfoot brings its show to Silver Creek Event Center at 9 p.m. Eastern July 22. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Shinedown

JULY 21, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Shinedown will perform with special guest Sleep Theory on July 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Man of the Decade

JULY 21-23, L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group, Cedar Lake.

Big Time Rush

JULY 16, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill. The pop band Big Time Rush will perform at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 16. The band's latest album is "Another Life." Big Time Rush is currently on its Can't Get Enough Tour. For more information, visit bigtimerush.com.