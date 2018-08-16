THROUGH SEPT. 2, The Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.206.0964. Showcasing the work of Linda Weigel, this exhibit will feature drawings and prints of floral and other natural woodland subjects as found within the Michiana region.

THROUGH SEPT. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com . A collaboration between the Calumet Heritage Partnership, South Shore Arts and the Indiana Welcome Center, this exhibit will feature three local artists who capture the complex beauty and nature of the Region’s industrial landscape in watercolor paintings and photographs: Kath Los-Rathburn, Matthew Kaplan and Thomas Hocker.

THROUGH OCT. 13, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. More than 50 original works by one of the most important artists of the 20th Century will be on display—including a substantial collection of black and white photographs, Polaroids and large color screen prints that include the famous Campbell Soup Can and other iconic images like The Moon Walk and Annie Oakley. Additionally, an invited group of emerging and mid-career artists whose work has been guided by Warhol's legacy will be on exhibition.