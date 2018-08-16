events
Pawlooza
AUG. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hits Balmoral Park, 26435 S. Dixie Highway, Crete, Ill. eventbrite.com. With fun for canines and humans, this fun-filled day of games, activities and food will benefit the American Cancer Society.
exhibits
Mysterious Visions—The Art of Dorothy Graden
THROUGH AUG. 31, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.4711. chestertonart.com. Inspired by ancient visions, award-winning contemporary artist Dorothy Graden has been traveling around the American West photographing and drawing prehistoric rock.
Pumped Up—The Art of Wheels, Rigs & Hogs
THROUGH AUG. 26, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. A celebration of the love of automobiles, motorbikes and body art, this summer-long exhibit will feature the work of several artists through a mixture of media from pencil, paint and photography to actual detailed work on motorcycles and the art of tattoos.
From a Bailly Point of View
THROUGH AUG. 31, Porter County Museum, 153 S. Franklin St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3595. pocomuse.org. What do belongings say about identity? This exhibit takes a close look at Frances Howe, the last family member to live on the Bailly homestead, and explores her understanding of ethnicity, religion, class and memory through her possessions.
Natural Appreciation Flora and Woods
THROUGH SEPT. 2, The Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.206.0964. Showcasing the work of Linda Weigel, this exhibit will feature drawings and prints of floral and other natural woodland subjects as found within the Michiana region.
Along the Lake Shore—Chicago + Industry Works of the Calumet Region
THROUGH SEPT. 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com. A collaboration between the Calumet Heritage Partnership, South Shore Arts and the Indiana Welcome Center, this exhibit will feature three local artists who capture the complex beauty and nature of the Region’s industrial landscape in watercolor paintings and photographs: Kath Los-Rathburn, Matthew Kaplan and Thomas Hocker.
Warhol—Icon & Influence
THROUGH OCT. 13, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. More than 50 original works by one of the most important artists of the 20th Century will be on display—including a substantial collection of black and white photographs, Polaroids and large color screen prints that include the famous Campbell Soup Can and other iconic images like The Moon Walk and Annie Oakley. Additionally, an invited group of emerging and mid-career artists whose work has been guided by Warhol's legacy will be on exhibition.
Reconnect
AUG. 17-SEPT. 9, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278. millerbeacharts.org. This exhibition of landscape paintings will showcase the work of three regional artists who all grew up along the shores of Lake Michigan: Anne Corlett, Royce Deans and Angela Saxon.
performance
Hamlet
THROUGH SEPT 16, 219.938.4565. garyshakesco.org. A telling of Shakespeare's tragedy, this live performance dramatizes the struggle of an isolated college student caught between his loyalty to his deceased father and his religious and moral responsibilities performed by the Gary Shakespeare Theatre Company.
AUG. 18, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, 900 N. Centennial Drive, Munster.
AUG. 19, 26, 7 p.m., Marquette Park Pavilion, 6600 Oak Ave., Gary.
AUG. 23, 7 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton.
AUG. 25, 7 p.m., Chesterton Amphitheatre at Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton.
SEPT. 15-16, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, IU Northwest Arts and Sciences Building, 3401 Broadway, Gary.
Summer Rhapsody Music Festival—Spazmatics
AUG. 16, 7 p.m., The Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza, Valparaiso. 219.464.8332. valparaisoevents.com. Four self-proclaimed hilariously cool science nerds will play '80s new wave pop synth as part of the Summer Rhapsody Music Festival. Attendees should bring a picnic, blanket or chairs.
Wicker Park Summer Concert Series—Echoes of Pompeii
AUG. 16, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Wicker Park Social Center Gazebo, 2215 Ridge Road, Highland. 219.932.2530, ext. 324. wickermemorialpark.com. Echoes of Pompeii will give fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert as part of the Wicker Park Summer Concert Series for 21 and older only. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Comedy Double Feature
AUG. 17-SEPT. 1, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636. chicagostreet.org. Audiences can enjoy back-to-back comedies features, including "The Actor's Nightmare," a spoof that details the plight of a stranger who is suddenly pushed on stage to replace an ailing actor, and "Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You," a satire that aims its barbs at organized religion, and strikes home with hilarious results.
Night Ranger
AUG. 17, 9 p.m., Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich. 866.494.6371. fourwindscasino.com. The arena rock band will perform their biggest hits.
Wayne Baker Brooks
AUG. 17, 7:30 p.m., Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255. theatreatthecenter.com. One of today's top guitarists, Wayne Baker Brooks' signature style combines powerful vocals with expert guitar playing that honors his rich blues heritage and expands the boundaries of the genre.
The Wizard of Oz
AUG. 17-19, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Footlight Players, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035. footlightplayers.org. This musical based on the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" will feature songs from the film, plus new songs and additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.
Wait Until Dark
AUG. 17-19, 24-26, 31, SEPT. 1-2, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509. dunesartsfoundation.org. A blind Greenwich Village housewife becomes the target of three con-men searching for a doll stuffed with heroin that a little girl living in an apartment upstairs has stolen. Intent on retrieving the heroine, con man Roat leads his companions into thinking they will be rich if they find the doll before turning on them and setting his sights on murder.
Jo Koy
AUG. 18, 8 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. This stand-up comic's infectious, explosive energy onstage, insightful jokes and family-inspired humor comes to the stage for one night.
Portage Summer Music in the Park—Rat Pack Show
AUG. 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Woodland Park Oakwood Grand Hall, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.1675. portagemusic.com. Audience members can enjoy this tribute to the smooth tunes of the Rat Pack days as part of the Portage Summer Music in the Park Series. Food and drink are available for purchase and seating is provided.
Midweek Music & the Market—Stop.Drop.Rewind
AUG. 22, 5-8 p.m., Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road, Highland. 219.838.0114. highlandparks.org. Stop.Drop.Rewind will perform in conjunction with the Midweek Music & the Market. Marco Villarreal will open.