All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

European Market

SEPT. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.

Valparaiso Popcorn Festival

SEPT. 10, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., downtown Valparaiso. https://valparaisoevents.com. The longtime recipient of The Times’ Best of the Region award, this year marks the 43rd running of Valparaiso’s Popcorn Festival. Along with more than 250 food, craft and arts vendors, this year’s festival includes 1 5K walk/run at 7:30 a.m., the annual Popcorn Parade at 10 a.m. and games and activities for youngsters. Musical highlights include Region favorites Crawpuppies, Tom petty tribute band The Insiders and '80s new wave retro band The Spazmatics.

Flashback Prom

SEPT. 10, 7-11 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. singingco.com. The past comes to the present when LaPorte Civic Auditorium becomes a retro high school prom. Favorites from decades past will be spun and attendees are encouraged to come in their era’s prom attire.

Watermelon Festival

SEPT. 3-5, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Picking watermelons and assorted vegetables is a highlight at Johnson Farm’s annual festival; attendees young and old have the farm’s goat village, obstacle course, tram rides and pedal carts at their disposal over the course of the festival’s run. Johnson’s Farm Produce will follow up its Watermelon Festival with the Sunflower Festival, which is scheduled to run Sept. 10-18.

Little Cousin Jasper Festival

SEPT. 9-10, Jasper County Courthouse, 115 W. Washington St., Rensselaer. 219.866.5001, littlecousinjasperfestival.com. An annual tradition celebrating Jasper County past and present, this year’s Little Cousin Jasper Festival lineup includes a parade, car show, a 5K walk and run, baby photo contest, cornhole tournament and variety of food and drink vendors.

Apple Fest Arts and Craft Show

SEPT. 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Garwood Orchard, 5911 W. 50 S., LaPorte. facebook.com/AppleFestAtGarwoodOrchard. This year marks the 40th running of the Apple Fest Arts and Craft Show, which is a favorite with the vendors who set up shop at LaPorte’s Garwood Orchard and area attendees.

Michigan City Oktoberfest

SEPT. 2-5, Washington Park, Michigan City. 219.873.1400, emichigancity.com. Summer fun for 2022 concludes and October comes early at Michigan City’s annual Oktoberfest. A variety of arts and craft vendors will hold court at Washington Park as well as beverage and food options geared toward the Oktoberfest theme. Additionally, live music from acts such as The Figbeats and Captain Ambivalent is also on the roster for the City’s annual Labor Day festival.

Lowell Labor Day Festival

SEPT. 3-5. Lowell American Legion Grounds, 108 ½ E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. 219.313.3274, lowelllabordayfestival.com. A Region tradition for more than three quarters of a century, Lowell’s American Legion Post 101 celebrates Labor Day with games, rides and activities for young ones, a variety of food and craft vendors, a beer garden and live music from area artists and bands. Another highlight is the parade, which is the longest running Labor Day parade in the state. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. each day of the festival’s three day run.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

SEPT. 10-11 and 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

Crown Point Farmers Market

SEPT. 3, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

SEPT. 9- NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski.

The Design is Fine … The Design is Not Fine

THROUGH SEPT. 28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.4711, chestertonart.org. Chesterton Art Center wraps up the summer with this exhibit showcasing the works of Region-based wood sculptor Corey Hagelburg. Themes of the pieces showcased in Hagelburg’s “Design” exhibit is nature, community and justice and showcase nearly two decades of black and white wood works created by the artist.

Local Visions

THROUGH SEPT. 2, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s August exhibit is a collection of original photographs from Region-based artists Raymar Brunson and Terra Cooks.

Piggyback Art Show

THROUGH SEPT. 24, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features works by Region-based artists who make something new based on old pieces of art or unique items.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists.

Performances

The Last Lifeboat

SEPT. 9-25, 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. Towle Theater’s fall production is the story of J. Bruce Ismay, whose company built the Titanic and whose fate was sealed when he opted to save himself rather than go down with his doomed creation.

Australian Pink Floyd

SEPT 9, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. With the original groundbreaking classic rockers retired from the stage for more than a quarter century, Australian Pink Floyd has emerged as one of the best next best things. More than 4 million Floyd aficionados have taken in the sounds and sights of the ensemble throughout the globe over the course of nearly three decades.

Fantasia

SEPT. 3, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. North Carolina-reared Fantasia Barrino was introduced to the masses nearly two decades ago when she emerged as the champion of “American Idol” in 2004. That same year, she released her full-length debut, “Free Yourself,” which saw its self-titled single enter Billboard’s all-genre encompassing Billboard 100 singles chart in the top spot. A half dozen albums have followed, with the most recent, “Sketchbook,” released three years ago. Barrino has also shared the stage with the varied likes of Kanye West Andre Bocelli and Charlie Wilson. Barrino’s tour marks her first headlining tour in three years.

Lightning Bug Music Festival

SEPT. 9-10, 11 a.m. Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. lightningbugmusicfestival.com. Over the course of only seven years, Lightning Bug Music festival is already deemed one of the Region’s best live music events. First staged in 2015, Lighting Bug crosses a myriad of musical genres, providing live music aficionados from and beyond the Region to catch blues, bluegrass, rock and acoustic greats from throughout the country from Del McCoury to Leftover Salmon to Shamekia Copeland. Headlining this year’s festival on both nights is the adventurous New Jersey-based Americana band Railroad Earth. More than a dozen performers and bands, such as Ghost Light, Duane Betts, Cedric Burnside and The Lil Smokies, are also on the two-day bill. Camping is allowed for the first time at Sunset Hill Farm for this year’s festival.