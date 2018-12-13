DEC. 14-16, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Beatniks On Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848. hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Hilda dreams of faraway places and only finds tedium in running the Holly Railway Station, until Leo Tannenbaum drops in out of nowhere the day before Christmas Eve. Suddenly, the whole town gets the Christmas spirit. This nostalgic theatrical greeting card is full of eccentric small town characters, wise-cracking their way to finding the true wonder of Christmas.

Plaid Tidings

DEC. 14-16, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780. towletheater.org. This holiday edition of "Forever Plaid" is filled with Christmas standards that have all been "Plaid-erized.”

Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus