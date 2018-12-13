events
Crafts at the Crossroads Christmas Craft Show
DEC. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530. schererville.org. Only handmade items will be available for sale at this craft show showcasing more than 75 crafters from throughout the Crossroads region. The show also will feature food trucks, raffles and more.
Mommy's Little Piggy
DEC. 15, 9:30 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. contest, Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com/achristmasstory. Contestants will recreate the scene in "A Christmas Story" where Randy Parker eats his mashed potatoes like a "little piggy" in this messy contest that challenges participants to eat the most mashed potatoes the fastest. Contestants are asked to bring a canned food/non-perishable item as an entry fee.
Bus Tours of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore
DEC. 16, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. A ranger will lead this two-hour tour of the national park in one of the park's 16-passenger buses. The tours are free, but reservations are required.
Wag Your Tail Wednesday
DEC. 19, 4-7 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com/achristmasstory. Dogs and cats are welcome to sit with Santa for a photo during the "'A Christmas Story' Comes Home" exhibit. Donations for local animal shelters will be accepted.
exhibits
The Gift of Art
THROUGH DEC. 30, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.879.4980. southernshoreartassociation.com. This annual holiday celebration kicks off with a variety of paintings, sculpture, photography, prints and a selection of one-of-a-kind jewelry and art pieces available for purchase.
‘A Christmas Story’ Comes Home
THROUGH DEC. 31, Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr, Hammond. 219.989.7770. southshorecva.com/achristmasstory. Six animatronic window displays from Macy's Department Store in New York will be on display, featuring scenes from the beloved movie, plus a variety of events and activities that pay homage to this holiday classic.
Mike Barret Kolasinski—Wildscapes
THROUGH JAN. 5, South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.0200. southshoreartsonline.org. Acclaimed award-winning artist, nationally recognized pastelist and visual activist for nature, Mike Barret Kolasinski will present his works in soft pastels, created to achieve an understanding of the philosophy of nature as a whole and integral entity of ourselves.
Aroid Arum Art by Kevin Firme
THROUGH JAN. 6, noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278. millerbeacharts.org. A celebration of beautiful imperfections, this exhibit features 38 drawings and 26 sculptures in an ode to Aroid Arum, or water plants. The paintings of the plants provide inspiration for the abstract sculptures made of forged steel elements.
Waiting for a Sign
THROUGH JAN. 12, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Figuratively or literally, this exhibit explores the use of signage, text and iconography in the work of eight contemporary artists working in different media to deliver messages of environmental justice, protest, personal identity and hope. These artists use humor, provocation and wonder to engage and involve audiences in their works.
Indy Windy—A Love Story
THROUGH JAN. 29, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839. southshoreartsonline.org. The first of a two-part series titled "Urban Legends," this exhibit will feature artists from Indiana and Chicago who execute large public artworks to create new environments in aging urban and manufacturing areas.
performance
A Charlie Brown Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 16, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636. chicagostreet.org. The Peanuts characters everyone knows and loves will be brought to life on stage, ringing in the holidays with “Christmas Time is Here” and the music of Vince Guaraldi.
The Nutcracker
DEC. 13-15, Indiana University Northwest Theatre Northwest, Arts and Sciences Building, 3401 Broadway, Gary. 219.755.4444. ibtnw.org. Audiences can immerse themselves in the magical scenery of this timeless holiday story, as young Clara’s world transforms into a fantastical land of snow, Land of Sweets and adventure.
A Doublewide, Texas Christmas
DEC. 13-16, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Footlight Theater, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035. footlightplayers.org. A Doublewide, Texas Christmas is an outrageously funny comedy It’s in the newest—and tiniest—town in Texas and is having a lot of trouble. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being doubled-crossed by the County.
The Christmas Express
DEC. 14-16, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Beatniks On Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848. hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Hilda dreams of faraway places and only finds tedium in running the Holly Railway Station, until Leo Tannenbaum drops in out of nowhere the day before Christmas Eve. Suddenly, the whole town gets the Christmas spirit. This nostalgic theatrical greeting card is full of eccentric small town characters, wise-cracking their way to finding the true wonder of Christmas.
Plaid Tidings
DEC. 14-16, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780. towletheater.org. This holiday edition of "Forever Plaid" is filled with Christmas standards that have all been "Plaid-erized.”
Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus
DEC. 14-16, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, La Porte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., La Porte. 219.362.5113. laportelittletheatreclub.com. Two compelling stories come together in this heartwarming play inspired by the famous editorial. On Christmas Eve, 1897, in New York City, eight-year-old Virginia is left pondering whether or not Santa really exists after a series of unhappy events. Meanwhile, a young newspaper editor also struggles against tough holiday times as he is faced with losing his job, until the spirit of Christmas brings them together.
Light Up The Moon
DEC. 15, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. Hailing from Pennsylvania, this pop, rock and dance band performs current dance hits, as well as chart toppers from the last three decades.
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
DEC. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Center Stage Studio Theatre, 227 Center St., Hobart. 219.947.4922. m-mproductions.com. Just in time for the holiday season, this 1940s-style radio show recreates the radio production of "It's a Wonderful Life," complete with live sound FX table and music from the season played between acts.
Christmas Wonderland
DEC. 15-16, 8 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Mich. 866.494.6371. fourwindscasino.com. With glittering costumes and sparkling sets and scenery, this show parades its way through the wonder of Christmas and the excitement of the holiday season. Santa and his merry helpers will take audiences on a Christmas journey with fan favorite Christmas songs and holiday favorites.
Christmas Cantata
DEC. 16, 3:30 p.m., St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Church, 400 W. 10th St., Michigan City. 219.872.9196. The Queen of All Saints Contemporary Choir will perform a Christmas cantata, "Invitation to a Miracle" by Joseph M. Martin. Through poetic narration, scripture passages and creatively arranged carols, the story of the birth of Christ is presented.