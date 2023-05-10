All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Indiana Dunes Birding Festval

THROUGH MAY 14, Indiana Dunes. The festival will feature a number of speakers at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center and other locations in addition to activities and more. Festival Keynote Speaker will appear at 5:30 p.m. May 13 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Visit indunesbirdingfestival.com for more information.

Performances

The Killers

MAY 11, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The rock band The Killers will perform at 7 p.m. May 12 at Hard Rock Live. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando

MAY 13, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Entertainment icon Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando will bring their show to Hard Rock Live on May 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit hardrocklivenorthernindiana.com.

Chicago

MAY 19, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The rock band Chicago will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern May 19 at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.