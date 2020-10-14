Events
Harvest Tyme Fall Days
THROUGH OCT. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, longtime highlights include their corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo. Additionally, Harvest Tyme has scheduled dinosaur-themed events for Oct. 17-18 and a Halloween egg hunt Oct. 24-25. Masks are required for Harvest Tyme attendees.
Lake County Chiller Tour
OCT. 17 and 24, 7-11 p.m. 219.714.3761, chaostrips.com. Regional fans of the supernatural will learn – and possibly fear – plenty after getting off the Lake County Chiller Tour bus. Attendees will get on the bus at the old Courthouse in Crown Point. From there, they will make their way through some of county’s scarier locations and learn the stories behind the terrors. The Region-based Chaos Trips has similar bus tours scheduled for Porter County Oct. 17 and 24 and a “Dark Shores Tour” around the Indiana Dunes Oct. 16. Masks are required on all bus tours and Chaos Trips is taking necessary steps to ensure their buses' sanitation and cleanliness.
Pumpkin Festival
OCT. 17-18 and 24-25, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Pumpkins are a-plenty for the picking for $4 and at any size at Johnson’s Farm Produce’s annual Pumpkin Festival. Other activities include train rides, an obstacle course, sliders and pedal cars. No refunds will given in the event of inclement weather and pets are not permitted on the Johnson Farm Produce grounds. Masks are required for Pumpkin Festival attendees as is check-in and check-out for rides.
Valpo Night Ride
OCT. 17, 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Fairground Park, 704 McCord Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Now in its eighth year, Valparaiso Parks Department’s Night Ride takes participants on a 10-mile trek in and around the city limits. Volunteers and Valparaiso police will be on hand to ensure safety and ride starts will be staggered for social distancing. Interested parties must register online before 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and riders under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
Opportunity Enterprises Gala
Oct. 21, 7-8 p.m. 219.464.9621, oppent.org. The pandemic forced the Valparaiso-based Opportunity Enterprises to move their 28th annual gala, originally scheduled for March at Michigan City’s Blue Chip Casino, to an online event. Virtual attendees will have the chance to bid for a myriad of items in a silent auction, which opened Oct. 14. Event night meal packages will be provided and available for pickup. Proceeds will go to the social services organization, which provides assistance to those in the Region with developmental disabilities. Registration for the gala can be done online at oppent.org/gala
Calumet Heritage Conference
OCT. 17-22, 10 a.m. Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19-22. Calumetheritage.org For two decades, the Calumet Heritage Partnership has brought the history and culture of the Region via lectures, panels, onsite walks and live performances held throughout the year to enthusiasts and interested parties of all walks. As a result of the pandemic, the foundation’s annual fall conference is being held online. The programming will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19-22. While attendance for this year’s conference, whose theme is “Calumet Voices, National Stories,” is free, registration is required.
Family Fall Nature Hike: Oak Ridge Prairie
OCT. 17, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com attendees young and old have an opportunity to make their way through the near 1,000 acre prairie, which is the area hub for the Erie Lackawanna and Oak Savannah Trails. Registration for the hike is required.
Exhibits
Well Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage
THROUGH OCT. 23, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of nearly two dozen artists are showcased at Lubeznik Center’s Hyndman, Brinka/Cross and Susan Block Galleries in this exhibit, which celebrates the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment with traditional and contemporary original works.
Paintings by Constance Volk
THROUGH NOV. 1, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 -4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. Reared in Seattle and based in Chicago, Constance Volk is a flautist and vocalist who has performed in a handful of notable ensembles, including the Chicago Wind Project. Volk is also fluent in a wide variety of art mediums. Both musical and visual arts come together with her Miller Beach Arts exhibit, which is made up of nearly three dozen paintings which are inspired by sound.
A Perfect Likeness: Care and Identification of Family Photographs
THROUGH NOV. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, LaPorte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., LaPorte. 219.324.6767, laportecountyhistory.org. A collection of photographs taken in the 19th and early 20th centuries and how photos of this age can be preserved and cared for make up this traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society. LaPorte County Historical Society requires all exhibitgoers to wear masks.
Words of Encouragement + Paper Signs of the Times
THROUGH OCT. 31. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Positivity and hope in times of uncertainty is the theme of “Words of Encouragement,” a collection of hand painted signs received via open call from the Windy City based Heart & Bone sign company, which creates original works for business owners of all sizes. Exhibitgoers are encouraged to create their own messages on a communal wall throughout “Words’” run at Lubeznik Center’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios Gallery.
Performances
Comedy Night at the CVPA
OCT. 23, 8 p.m. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1930, cvpa.org. Windy City-reared comedian and actor Rocky La Porte has shared stages with everyone from Garry Shandling to Tim Allen to Hootie and the Blowfish and has been seen on the big screen with Allen in films such as “The Shaggy Dog” and “Crazy on the Outside.” He will be joined onstage by Patti Vasquez, stage and small screen comedian, former Chicago radio talk show host, historian and advocate. Admission includes dinner and cash bar. Doors will open 90 minutes before show time. Masks are required and seating for the show is limited to ensure social distancing.
From Bach to the Future
OCT. 16, 7:30-9 p.m., Anderson’s Winery & Vineyard, 430 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso. facebook.com/SouthShoreOrch. Violinist Violette Todorova, who also serves as the concertmaster of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, is scheduled to join South Shore Orchestra’s string quartet for their Anderson’s Winery performance. The musicians are scheduled to perform in Anderson’s outdoor garden but will move indoors for a socially distanced show in the event of inclement weather.
Andy Dick
OCT. 16, 7:30 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. Andy Dick was Ben Stiller’s right hand on the latter’s all-too-short but influential namesake show from 1992 and found fame on the '90s sitcom “NewsRadio.” His roots, though, can be traced to Chicago, where he honed his craft at Second City and ImprovOlympic in the '80s. More recent credits include guest roles on shows such as “Workaholics,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Sense8” and participating in Comedy Central roasts. Dick’s performance at Hobart Art Theatre is recommended for audiences 17 years of age and older and masks are required.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!