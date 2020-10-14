Valpo Night Ride

OCT. 17, 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Fairground Park, 704 McCord Road, Valparaiso. 219.462.5144, valpoparks.org. Now in its eighth year, Valparaiso Parks Department’s Night Ride takes participants on a 10-mile trek in and around the city limits. Volunteers and Valparaiso police will be on hand to ensure safety and ride starts will be staggered for social distancing. Interested parties must register online before 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and riders under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Opportunity Enterprises Gala

Oct. 21, 7-8 p.m. 219.464.9621, oppent.org. The pandemic forced the Valparaiso-based Opportunity Enterprises to move their 28th annual gala, originally scheduled for March at Michigan City’s Blue Chip Casino, to an online event. Virtual attendees will have the chance to bid for a myriad of items in a silent auction, which opened Oct. 14. Event night meal packages will be provided and available for pickup. Proceeds will go to the social services organization, which provides assistance to those in the Region with developmental disabilities. Registration for the gala can be done online at oppent.org/gala

Calumet Heritage Conference