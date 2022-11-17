All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

A Christmas Story Comes Home

THROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit opened Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film "A Christmas Story." In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. Visits with Santa on Santa's Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Nov. 25, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6. An OH Fuuudge! relay race will take place Dec. 10. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. The Mommy's Little Piggy Contest is Dec. 17. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

Author Book Signing

NOV. 20, Depot Museum and Art Gallery, Beverly Shores. Author and Times of Northwest Indiana writer and columnist Joseph S. Pete will be at the Depot Museum and Art Gallery in Beverly Shores on Sunday afternoon to sign copies of his new book, "Secret Northwest Indiana," which explores the Indiana Dunes National Park, shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarines and more Calumet Region history. "Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" leads a whirlwind tour of the Calumet Region that includes a submarine inventor who sailed under Lake Michigan; and the free-spirited Diana of the Dunes, who inspired preservation efforts that led to the Indiana Dunes National Park. The book-signing is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at 525 S, Broadway in Beverly Shores. He'll also sign copies of his other books, "Lost Hammond, Indiana" and "100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die."

We Are Us: The Human Condition

OPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

Performances

Tyler Henry

NOV. 17, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Medium Tyler Henry will perform his show "An Evening of Hope and Healing." For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or thetylerhenrymedium.com.

Sex and the Windy City: An Unofficial Musical Parody

NOV 18, IO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury, Chicago. The musical parody will play at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11 and 8 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are $20. The show's popular characters are transported to the Windy City in this show. Visit ioimprov.com