All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.
Winter Lights Drive-Through
THROUGH JAN.1, 4:30-10 pm., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Sunset Hill Farm’s winter lights extravaganza has been a tradition for many Regionites for years. This year, their light show backed by Christmastime musical favorites, will be a free event.
Shake it Up at the Expo
DEC. 31, 6:30-12:30 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.464.0133, http://www.portercountyexpo.com/. After pausing 2020 New Year’s Eve festivities as a result of the pandemic, Porter County Expo Center is resuming their festivities, which have been a cornerstone for many revelers 21 years of age and over in the region for more than two decades. Highlights include an open bar and appetizers, party favors, live music, a late night snack bar and a champagne toast at midnight.
Christmas Tyme Lights Drive Thru
DEC. 23 and 26-30. 5- 9 p.m. Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. More than a half mile of Christmas themed light displays will illuminate Harvest Tyme Farm Park in this safety minded family drive-through holiday celebration. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Pierogi Drop
DEC. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1120 119th St., Whiting, and intersection of 119th St and Atchison Ave., Whiting. http://pierogidrop.com/. Now in its fifth year, the Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop has something for New Year’s Eve partygoers young and old. A variety of entertainment is scheduled and highlighted by a 10-foot pierogi dropping 75 feet into a cauldron. A fireworks display is scheduled once the clock strikes 12. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.
Symphony of Lights
THROUGH JAN. 2, 6-10 p.m. Cedar Lake Ministries, 13701 Lauerman St., Cedar Lake. 219.374.5941, cedarlakeministries.org. A Region holiday favorite with its origins dating back to the late '90s, Cedar Lake Ministries Symphony of Lights features more than 50,000 glowing lights along its grounds for families and friends to drive through. Tractor rides through the light displays are also available.
First Day Hot Cocoa Hike
JAN. 1, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.769.7275, lakecountyparks.com. Lake County Parks and Recreation department is participating in the First Day Hike, an event being held on New Year’s Day in all of the country’s state park systems. Lake County’s participation for First Day is an hourlong hike around the 179 acres that make up Hammond’s Gibson Woods Nature Preserve. Other scheduled hikes for the month of January at Gibson Woods include a Winter Wonder Walk Jan. 8 and a Nature Wellness Afternoon Walk Jan. 18. Pre-Registration for all Lake County Parks and Recreation hikes are required.
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run
DEC. 24, 8-11 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Ave., Chesterton. 219.405. 5528, facebook.com/ChestertonChristmasEveJingleBellRun. What started as a pre-festivities run amongst friends has grown into a tradition for many area runners. Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday wear for the 5K run, which is turning 10 this year. All proceeds and donations from the Jingle Bell Run will go to the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Early registration is encouraged. A breakfast/brunch will also be available to participants following the run.
Skate in the New Year
DEC. 31-JAN. 1, Noon and 4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m., Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. US 30, Crown Point. 219.769.7275, lakecountyparks.com. For those who want to take the family out to ring in the new year, Lake County Parks and Deep River Waterpark are hosting parties on New Years Eve and New Years Day which includes ice skating, a DJ and pizza and snacks. Reservations are required due to Covid restrictions.
Trivia Night
DEC. 30, 7 p.m. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Test your knowledge of useful, semi-useful and useless information at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts’ trivia night. Prizes will be awarded and Miller Beach Arts and Creative District will also provide a beer and wine cash bar.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
DEC. 31, 5 p.m. Ballroom at the Center for Visual and performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836. 1930, cvpa.org. A four course dinner, with filet mignon and boneless chicken breast as the entrée, will be served by Trama Catering. Live music, dancing and a cash bar to bid adieu to 2021 will also be featured at the Center for Visual and performing Arts.
December Downtown Restaurant Crawl
DEC. 28, 4-8 p.m. Nearly a dozen restaurants in downtown Highland. facebook.com/highlandmainstreet. Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission continue their monthly showcase of their downtown restaurants, which are customarily held the last Tuesday of the month, each offering food specials for $5 or less. Additionally, a handful of downtown Whiting businesses will keep their doors open a little later than usual in conjunction with the restaurant crawl.
Exhibits
Celebrating Photography
THROUGH JAN. 6. Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment. Lillian Fendwig Gallery, 301 N. Van Rensselaer, Rensselaer. 219.866.5278, prairieartscouncil.net. Prairie Arts Council’s final exhibit of the year is a juried show, featuring original photographs by Newton and Jasper County lensmen and women. The juror for the exhibit is award winning photographer Alan McConnell, who is also a co-owner of Opera House Gallery of Contemporary Art in Delphi. .
Nature Now
THROUGH FEB. 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center’s fall and winter exhibit features original works by more than a half dozen artists. The theme of the exhibit is the relationship between humans and nature.
Material Perspectives
THROUGH JAN. 21, Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. IU Northwest Gallery of Contemporary Art, Savannah Center, 65 W. 33rd Ave., Gary. 219.981.5627, www.iun.edu/art-gallery/exhibition/current-exhibitions.htm. A collection of original works by artists Hope Wang, Monica Neuland Thomas, Cassie Tompkins and Envision Unlimited is showcased at IU Northwest’s Gallery of Contemporary Art. Masks will be required for all exhibit goers.
Community Art Show
THROUGH JAN. 9. 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Gary’s Miller Beach Arts and Creative District wraps up 2021 and kicks off 2022 with its second annual showcase of original works created by members of the Miller art community.
A Story Like Mine
THROUGH MARCH 5, 10 a.m.-3 .p.m. Monday through Saturday, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839 southshoreartsonline.org. Comic art, from sketches to manuscripts to the finished product – make up South Shore Arts’ winter exhibit. The pieces in the show were created by acclaimed comic artists Gabe Garcia, Breena Nunez, Carta Monir, Jorge Garza, Whit Taylor, Nate Powell and Lawrence Lindell.
“A Christmas Story Comes Home”
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com. In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen animatronic window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the classic Christmas film.
Holiday Gift Gallery
THROUGH JAN. 7. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, www.artbarnschool.org. Valparaiso’s Art Barn School of Art wraps up 2021 with a curated show, which is made up of a myriad of medium created by Region-based artists.
Don Grott Exhibit
THROUGH DEC. 31. 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, www.qas.org. The works of Region-based oil painter Don Grott, who specializes in large and small nature scenes, makes up Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish final exhibit of 2021.
Performances
Enuff Z’Nuff
DEC. 31, 8 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, https://brickartlive.com/. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Blue Island-founded rock/pop band Enuff Z’Nuff’s sophomore set, “Strength.” Featuring songs such as “Baby Loves You,” “Heaven or Hell” and “Mother’s Eyes,” Enuff Z’Nuff stood apart from the hair metal bands of the late '80s and early '90s they were incorrectly lumped in with, receiving rave reviews. Band co-founder and namesake Chip Z’Nuff continues to lead the band three decades later and released their most recent collection, “Hardrock Nite,” earlier this year. Enuff z’Nuff’s New Year's Eve show at Hobart Art Theater will be a 21 and over show.