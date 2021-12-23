Pierogi Drop

DEC. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1120 119th St., Whiting, and intersection of 119th St and Atchison Ave., Whiting. http://pierogidrop.com/. Now in its fifth year, the Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop has something for New Year’s Eve partygoers young and old. A variety of entertainment is scheduled and highlighted by a 10-foot pierogi dropping 75 feet into a cauldron. A fireworks display is scheduled once the clock strikes 12. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

Symphony of Lights

THROUGH JAN. 2, 6-10 p.m. Cedar Lake Ministries, 13701 Lauerman St., Cedar Lake. 219.374.5941, cedarlakeministries.org. A Region holiday favorite with its origins dating back to the late '90s, Cedar Lake Ministries Symphony of Lights features more than 50,000 glowing lights along its grounds for families and friends to drive through. Tractor rides through the light displays are also available.

First Day Hot Cocoa Hike