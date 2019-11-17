Calendar of events

Open house
Families considering a Bishop Noll Institute education can attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. Prospective students and their families are invited to attend and tour the school, meet current students, teachers and coaches and learn how Noll educates students in mind, body and soul.
For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.
Christmas Concert
An annual tradition returns to the Bishop Noll auditorium this year when the Bishop Noll Band and Choir present their Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Concertgoers will get into the Christmas spirit at this grand event with special performances by the BNI Jazz Band, Mariachi Band and BNI Rock Ensemble. Santa Claus will make an appearance during the concert.
The concert is free and for all ages. Concert guests are asked to consider giving the gift of warmth to a needy family by bringing winter hats and gloves to donate.
Spaghetti Dinner
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Bishop Noll cafeteria. The band and choir Christmas concert will follow. Enter Door C at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. It costs $7 and is all you can eat. Students and senior citizens pay a reduced price of $5. Proceeds benefit the BNI Band Program. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.
Winter sports camp
Bishop Noll Baseball is holding a Winter Sports Camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. This camp is for all fifth- to eighth-grade prospects and will run as a varsity baseball practice. Participants will get hands on instruction from BNI coaches and varsity players. The camp costs $20, payable by cash or check on day of event. Visit bishopnollathletics.org for more information.
'Salute to Leadership'
The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Salute to Leadership” dinner Jan. 11. The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. at Sand Creek Country Club. Dinner will be served, and the awards ceremony will follow.
The Board of Directors of the chamber will honor Mayor Jon Costas with the 2019 Distinguished Community Leader Award. This award is given to an individual who demonstrates a leadership role, is successful in promoting and developing business and industry, is involved and contributes to the community, has a general reputation among the community business leaders and enhances the quality of life in the community on a sustained basis.
Randall Zromkoski, partner with Blachly, Tabor, Bozik and Hartman, will be awarded the 2019 Legacy of Service Award.
Other also will be honored. This event is open to the public, with reservations at $75 per person. Reservations area required. Seating is limited. Please contact the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce at 219-462-1105 by Jan. 3.