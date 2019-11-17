Calendar of events

Open house

Families considering a Bishop Noll Institute education can attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. Prospective students and their families are invited to attend and tour the school, meet current students, teachers and coaches and learn how Noll educates students in mind, body and soul.

For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.

Christmas Concert

An annual tradition returns to the Bishop Noll auditorium this year when the Bishop Noll Band and Choir present their Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.

Concertgoers will get into the Christmas spirit at this grand event with special performances by the BNI Jazz Band, Mariachi Band and BNI Rock Ensemble. Santa Claus will make an appearance during the concert.

The concert is free and for all ages. Concert guests are asked to consider giving the gift of warmth to a needy family by bringing winter hats and gloves to donate.

Spaghetti Dinner