All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Pierogi Fest

JULY 29-31, 1-10:30 p.m. July 29, noon to 10 p.m. July 30 and noon-5 p.m. July 31. 119th St. and Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting. 219.659.0292, pierogifest.net. Whiting’s nationally renowned Pierogi Fest has been featured on TV shows on The Food Network, The Travel Channel and on PBS’ “Wild Travels.” The festival’s hallmarks, such as the Friday night polka parade and appearances by Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki, The Haluki Guy and many others are planned along with no small amount of the festival’s delicious namesake. A variety of craft and specialty vendors will also set up shop and a variety of musical and dance performers and ensembles are on the schedule.

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JULY 22, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “The Lion King,” the 1994 animated blockbuster, will be screened. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

Jasper County Fair

JULY 23-30. Jasper County Fairgrounds, 2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer. 219.866.7263, jaspercountyfair.weebly.com. Food, drink, auto and motorcycle shows, carnival rides and entertainment from and beyond the Region are on the schedule for Jasper County’s annual summer festival.

St. Sava Serb Fest

JULY 29-31, Noon-midnight July 29-30, Noon-10 p.m. July 31, St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville. 219.736.9191, saintsava.net. Serbian cuisine, song and dance, and exhibits are planned for the Merrillville church’ s annual festival. A golf outing at 10 a.m. July 29 at River Pointe Country Club in Hobart is also scheduled.

Rockopelli Music Fest

July 23-24, Central Park, downtown Griffith. The Rockopelli Music Fest will feature a variety of bands. Among bands scheduled to perform are Rookie, King Hippie, George Porter Jr. & The Runnin' Pardners, Caught On Cline, The Insiders (Tom Petty Tribute), Apollo Selene, Laura Jean Thompson and more. Visit rockopellifest.org.

South Shore Line Program

JULY 21, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on Aug. 2 and Aug. 25.

July Downtown Restaurant Crawl

JULY 26, 4-8 p.m. Nearly a dozen restaurants in downtown Highland. facebook.com/highlandmainstreet. Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission continue their monthly showcase of their downtown restaurants, which are customarily held the last Tuesday of the month, each offering food specials for $5 or less. Additionally, a handful of downtown Whiting businesses will stay open a little later in conjunction with the restaurant crawl.

Brewskifest

JULY 22, 5-10 p.m. Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. brewskifest.org. Craft beers are out and '60s and '70s adult beverages such as Schlitz, Hamms and Strohs are in at Brewskifest. A variety of food trucks will also hold court at this festival, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Indiana Dunes. Attendees must be 21 years of age and older to attend.

City of LaPorte LakeFest 2022

JULY 29-31. 3 p.m. July 29, 8 a.m. July 30, 9 a.m. July 31. Multiple locations throughout the City of LaPorte. lakeportelakefest.com. A variety of athletic contests and tournaments, artisan markets, and live music acts are planned for what has become an annual tradition for the City of LaPorte. A pair of fireworks shows and a Venetian boat parade, all scheduled for Saturday night, are just some of the highlights of LaPorte’s festival.

Pop-Up Biergarten

JULY 28-30, 3-9 p.m. July 28-29, Noon-9 p.m. July 30. Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.356, portercountyparks.org. Porter County Parks and Recreation and the Region-based BrewFest Partners are teaming up to kick off the first weekend of June with a German Style Biergarten. A family friendly event, a variety of lagers and ales will be available for adult attendees along with games for the kids and sausage and pretzels for all. The Region-based German Band, a non-for profit ensemble which donates its performance earnings to area charities, will provide the musical backdrop.

Summer Market on the Lake

JULY 21, 4.-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with its Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden with be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Roots

THROUGH AUG. 13, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features original works by artists exploring and celebrating their ethnicl backgrounds.

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

No Way to Treat a Lady

THROUGH JULY 30, 2 p.m. July 21 and 27-28, 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 29, 6:30 p.m. July 23 and 30. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre continues its 2022 season with this mystery/comedy, which finds a detective in pursuit of an actor accused of murder.

Matilda the Musical

JULY 22-31, 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and 29-30, 2 p.m. July 24 and 31. LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s summer production is the family-geared adventures of young Matilda, who deals with unfriendly family members and a mean school headmistress.

Julius Caesar

JULY 29-31, 7 p.m. July 29, Bulldog Park Amphitheatre, 183 S. West St., Crown Point, 7 p.m. July 30, Lake Hills Amphitheater, 8640 Lake Hills Drive, St John, 7 p.m. July 31, Central Park Pavilion, N. Broad St., Griffith. http://www.garyshakesco.org. Gary Shakespeare Theatre’s 2022 production is the Bard’s beloved drama, which chronicles the internal and external struggles of its title character. The production will also be staged at Ogden Dunes Gazebo in Valparaiso Aug. 5, Founders Square Amphitheatre in Portage Aug. 6 and New Chicago’s Twin Oaks Park Aug. 7.

Reefer Madness

THROUGH JULY 24, 8 p.m. July 22-23, 2 p.m. July 24. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The 1936 campy cult classic, which follows straight laced kids descent after discovering marijuana, is given the musical treatment. The satire was adapted for the stage in 1998 and produced for the small screen in 2005, featuring Kristin Bell, Alan Cumming and Neve Campbell.

Grand Night for Singing

THROUGH JULY 31, 7 p.m. July 23, 29 and 30, 2 p.m. July 24 and 31. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s final production of its 2022 season is a musical tribute to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the songwriting duo behind Broadway standards such as “The Sound Of Music,” “Oklahoma” and “Carousel.”

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

JULY 22, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. For many rock and roll fans, it wasn’t a matter of if Pat Benatar should be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: it was a matter of why it took so long. For nearly a decade starting in the late '70s, Benatar, along with her husband and musical collaborator Neil Giraldo, were forces to be reckoned with on the rock and pop charts as well as pioneers of the then-burgeoning music video strata. Benatar and Giraldo’s hits - “Heartbreaker,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Love is a Battlefield” – are only three in a long list – remain favorites of rock and pop fans young and old.

Dru Hill

JULY 22, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Before “The Thong Song” made Sisqo a household name in the early '00s, he rose to prominence as a cofounder of Dru Hill. Hailing from Baltimore, the four-piece band were introduced to the R&B and pop masses with “We’re Not Making Love No More” from the soundtrack to the 1997 dramedy “Soul Food.” That laid the foundation for 1998’s full-length “Enter the Dru,” which went multi-platinum courtesy of hits such as “These Are The Times” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” Sisqo, along with co-founder Nokio, continue to lead Dru Hill, whose most recent release was 2017’s “Christmas in Baltimore.”

Daughtry

JULY 29, 6 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. Last year saw the 15th anniversary of “Daughtry,” the debut by “American Idol” finalist Chris Daughtry’s band. In an era where sales of physical albums began to decline, “Daughtry” bucked the trend with sales of the set crossing the 5 million mark in the states and another 2 million to the tally in the rest of the world. After leaning towards synth-pop and softer rock on subsequent sets, Daughtry returned to its hard rocking roots with their most recent effort, last year’s “Dearly Beloved.” The album was a Top 10 rock album hit on the Billboard charts and a top five entry on their hard rock album chart.