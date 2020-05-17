'Everyone has a story': How will world remember pandemic?

"There is sort of this overwhelming mass of information, but that information is not necessarily being captured in a way that's going to be preserved," Filene said. "And there's also the possibility that it is so fragmentary that how much will it translate to somebody else five years from now or 25 or 50 years from now? We don't just need a thing; we want the story that goes with the thing."

The National Museum of African American History and Culture has been working with doctors, nurses and other health workers who have offered to donate personal protective equipment. Senior curator for history William Pretzer said cultural organizations nowadays do "rapid-response collecting" and no longer wait until materials are considered memorabilia.

"You collected stuff because you had historical perspective on that event. You collected the Civil War 20 years after the Civil War. You collected World War II experience in the 1950s," Pretzer said. "You didn't do it immediately. Beginning in some ways with 9/11, however, it became clear that rapid-response collecting, collecting on the spot meant that you got the original evidence."

Pretzer said the museum wants to "go behind the statistics" showing the virus has disproportionately affected people of color. and explain the reasons for the disparity and what can be done about it in the future.