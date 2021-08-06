Evolving methods

Attitudes about bidding evolve. Modern experts focus on obstruction and preempt freely, especially at favorable vulnerability. They seem to think that not vulnerable means invulnerable. The old "Rule of 2 and 3" has been junked.

Today's West opened three spades when he had a textbook weak two-bid. After two passes, South tried 3NT, hoping North had some of the missing points.

South's bid was better judged than his play. When West led the queen of spades, South won with dummy's king and led a diamond. (As it happened, a club would have been better.) East promptly rose with his ace to return his last spade, and South had to go down two.

Entries

When South won the first spade, he assumed that West had a seven-card suit, but given the state of modern bidding, South might have known better. If South ducks the first spade and wins the next, he is safe unless West has both minor-suit aces for entries.

West could shift to hearts at Trick Two, but South could still succeed.

Daily question

You hold: S A 7 2 H A K 4 D Q J 6 4 C K 10 9. You open 1NT, your partner responds two clubs, you bid two diamonds and he rebids three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Partner's two clubs appeared to be Stayman, but his three clubs cancels that message. The meaning of his bid depends on your partnership agreement. Some pairs treat his sequence as a sign-off. Others treat it as game-invitational. Discuss with your partner how you will treat it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0