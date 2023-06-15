Whether you’re looking for a business loan to start a new business, grow your business, or looking to invest in real estate, Business Banking Team Leader and winner of “Best Banker” in The Times Best of the Region for 2022 Dan Duncan has the answers you’re looking for. What do you need to take out a business loan? Which business loan is best for you? For answers to these questions and more, check out the video!
To speak to Dan or any of the other business banking professionals at Peoples Bank call 219-853-7500, or visit https://www.ibankpeoples.com/.