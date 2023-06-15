In this episode of Ask the Expert, Amir Arshami, Digital Solutions Manager at Peoples Bank talks about how banking needs have changed over time and how the flexibility of digital banking has revolutionized the traditional banking experience as well as things to watch out for to avoid consumer scams. With everything from online bill pay, digital money transfers, eStatements, and the security of your digital wallet, banking online has become the new standard of banking convenience.
For more information on the many digital solutions offered at Peoples Bank, call 219-836-4400 or visit https://www.ibankpeoples.com/.