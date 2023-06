Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory, making healthy food choices is important. In this episode of Ask the Expert, Bob Hylka, Director of Produce for Strack and Van Til discusses the best berries on the market, which mushrooms make the best addition to your dinner table, and which variety of lettuce will give you the most crisp for your coin. For more information, great recipes, or tips for healthy eating, visit https://strackandvantil.com/