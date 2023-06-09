Treasury Management: What is it, and how can it help business owners? In this episode of Ask the Expert, Trinidad Chavez and Samantha Vanosky Treasury Management Officers with Peoples Bank, guide you through the benefits of Treasury Management, including mobile ACH transactions, online wires, and fraud protection services, and share ways that Peoples Bank can help your business earn interest on excess funds.
For more information, call Peoples Bank at 219-836-4400, or visit online at https://www.ibankpeoples.com/treasury-management