Recently, the State of Indiana has sent notification for Medicaid members to go through a verification process. In order to keep your health insurance, it is important for Medicaid members to respond to all request for information from the state. Kathryn Page, Patient Navigator Supervisor, discusses how NorthShore staff can help you through this process and understand your insurance options.
For more information about NorthShore Health Centers and all their services visit https://northshorehealth.org/.
This episode of "Ask the Expert" is sponsored by NorthShore Health Centers.