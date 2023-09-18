If you’re not sure what a heat pump is, you’re not alone. There are many benefits to new air sourced heat pumps and big incentives available that make these systems as affordable as a standard heating and cooling system.

So, what is a heat pump?

A heat pump is like an air conditioner, they are powered by electricity and transfer heat using refrigerant to provide comfort all year round. Heat pumps do not burn fossil fuel like furnaces do, making them more environmentally friendly.

How Heat Pumps benefit your comfort?

Energy efficiency, Ultra-quiet performance and premium humidity and temperature control are all benefits you may enjoy with the installation of new heat pump

Did you know the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & Limited time Rebates makes this the perfect time to invest in a heat pump?

For homeowners, this legislation makes stepping up to a higher efficiency home comfort system more affordable, helping you enjoy exceptional comfort and energy savings and even receive some money back on your investment through tax credits and Utility rebates.

When considering which type of system is best for your home, several important factors should be considered. Doornbos has the expertise to properly evaluate your specific needs and help you make the right decision.

