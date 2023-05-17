What is a vein and what makes a vein a varicose vein? In this edition of Ask the Expert, vein specialist Dr. Demetrios Karamichos of Region Vein in Munster describes how veins become varicose veins, what symptoms are associated with varicose veins, what risk factors are associated with varicose veins, and what treatments are available to treat varicose veins at home or what minimally invasive treatments he offers at Region Vein.