Expanding opportunities: Dan Kozlowski works to provide students the tools they need to succeed

As Sister Mary Jo Sobieck took the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game, the world watched.
And those who didn’t catch her opening pitch live that summer day of 2018 likely saw it after the video of her throwing the pitch down the middle went viral.
No one was more proud than Dan Kozlowski — the person behind the video, which eventually led to a nomination at the 2019 ESPY Awards for “best viral moment.”
Kozlowski, who considers himself the “biggest” White Sox fan, worked in fundraising at the time, serving as vice president of advancement at Marian Catholic High School. As part of the school’s 60th anniversary celebration, he collaborated with the White Sox to have someone representing the school throw the first pitch before the game.
The rest is history.
Although the pitch seen around the world is one of Kozlowski’s most visible career moments, it’s just one of many impactful moments the now 35-year-old Winfield resident has had while working to better the lives of students in Northwest Indiana.
Kozlowski, who currently serves as regional director for the Northwest Indiana Initiative of the Big Shoulders Fund, collaborates with the leadership of the Diocese of Gary to ensure that the 20 Catholic schools in Northwest Indiana have the resources they need to be successful.
The goal, he says, is to elevate the quality of Catholic schools and improve their long-term viability through access to technology, curricular resources and instructional and data coaching.
“I work directly with the principals at all 20 schools — 17 elementary and three high schools — on any support they need,” he said.
As someone who attended Catholic schools himself, Kozlowski says he sees the value in them and wants to make sure parents know they have a choice in where they send their kids to school.
“I’m working with the Diocese on a marketing effort to promote the Indiana school choice program,” he said. “This affords 90% of Hoosier families to attend private schools at little to no cost. We’re working to make sure the people of Indiana truly have an option of where they send their kids to school, and are about to launch a massive public relations campaign to promote this.”
Kozlowski’s roots in Northwest Indiana run deep. He is originally from Cedar Lake and earned a bachelor’s degree in business-accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from Valparaiso University. Before his work at Marian Catholic High School, he served as senior associate director of annual giving at Valparaiso University.
He says he has learned over the years that even the most unlikely collaborations can be impactful, especially as that relates to the importance of looking at the big picture.
“My philosophy is, ‘How can I involve as many organizations as possible?’ even if it doesn’t seem like a natural fit,” he said.
The year before Sister Sobieck’s infamous pitch, Kozlowski worked with the White Sox to have the Marian Catholic marching band perform at one of the games during “Star Wars” night.
“I was able to get over 1,200 people at one game,” he said. “We had several hundred students on the field and their parents and grandparents in the stands. Something as small as having a night there bloomed into a big thing, and that afforded us the opportunity to do a pitch with our nun the next year.”
His work in the Region has helped lead to an expansion of the Big Shoulders Fund team in Northwest Indiana. This initiative to more effectively serve students and families in the Region would not be possible without support from the community, including Beth and Bruce White of White Lodging, he says.
“We’ve spent the first two years of this initiative building the relationships with the schools and principals, and now that we have a pretty good understanding of this, we’re ready to dive deeper into these schools and bring in experts from academic fields to make sure the principals and teachers have the assistance they need,” Kozlowski said.
In addition to working to expand opportunities for all students through STEM scholarship, enrichment and summer programs, Kozlowski is helping to develop leadership programs for students and working with the schools to give them the tools they need to promote themselves in the community.
“We’ve always been humble and don’t really get out there and promote what we’re doing, and we want to make sure we do that more so the schools can share the great things that are happening,” he said.
When not working, Kozlowski enjoys spending time with his wife, Stephanie, and two daughters, Madison and Mackenzie.
