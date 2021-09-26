Expanding opportunities: Dan Kozlowski works to provide students the tools they need to succeed

“My philosophy is, ‘How can I involve as many organizations as possible?’ even if it doesn’t seem like a natural fit,” he said.

The year before Sister Sobieck’s infamous pitch, Kozlowski worked with the White Sox to have the Marian Catholic marching band perform at one of the games during “Star Wars” night.

“I was able to get over 1,200 people at one game,” he said. “We had several hundred students on the field and their parents and grandparents in the stands. Something as small as having a night there bloomed into a big thing, and that afforded us the opportunity to do a pitch with our nun the next year.”

His work in the Region has helped lead to an expansion of the Big Shoulders Fund team in Northwest Indiana. This initiative to more effectively serve students and families in the Region would not be possible without support from the community, including Beth and Bruce White of White Lodging, he says.

“We’ve spent the first two years of this initiative building the relationships with the schools and principals, and now that we have a pretty good understanding of this, we’re ready to dive deeper into these schools and bring in experts from academic fields to make sure the principals and teachers have the assistance they need,” Kozlowski said.