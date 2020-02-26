Expert blind spots

Stamina is a factor in major tournaments. Today's deal arose in the Reisinger Teams at the end of the 10-day Fall NABC, and everybody was tired.

South's jump to 3NT was quite a gamble. West led the jack of spades, and South took the king and had nine winners -- but no way to reach the ace of diamonds. He ran his hearts, and West threw two clubs, all three diamonds and two spades. East let go three diamonds and a club.

LAST SPADE

At Trick Nine, South exited with a spade. West cashed three spade tricks, and East, a top expert, had an aberration when he pitched his king of diamonds (it looked like a loser) and then a club. At Trick 12, West led his nine of clubs, but South played low from dummy and had his ninth trick.

Clearly, West could have kept one more spade. And if East saves the A-10 of clubs and king of diamonds, West's last spade winner squeezes dummy. East-West win the last two tricks.

As it happened, East loses the deal even if he beats 3NT. In the replay, his teammates were minus 300 at five hearts doubled.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 9 2 H 8 7 3 D A J 9 8 7 5 C K 3. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 1NT and he rebids three spades. What do you say?

ANSWER: This case is close. Partner promises about 16 high-card points with a good six-card suit. You have spade tolerance, a side ace and a possible ruffing value in clubs. Raise to four spades, especially if your side is vulnerable, with more to gain. The contract may depend on a finesse, but such is life.

