Expert errors

If you regard an "expert" as someone who never errs, today's deal may change your view.

In the Vanderbilt Teams final at the Spring NABC, one North-South played peacefully at two diamonds, plus 150. In the replay, North-South got to five. (Over West's double, North's three clubs was a conventional diamond raise.)

Declarer took the ace of spades and led a trump ... to dummy's king. (At the other table, West had overcalled 1NT, so South guessed the trumps.) South ruffed a spade and led a trump, and West took the A-Q and led another spade. South ruffed, led a club — nine, ace — and cashed dummy's last two trumps.

Third trick

South seemed sure to lose a third trick, but East pitched two hearts to save his flimsy clubs! Then West was squeezed in hearts and clubs, and when he threw a club, South led a club to his king at the end, making five.

Everybody makes errors. East's defense couldn't be right. Blame it on fatigue that is a factor at the end of a grueling event.

Daily question

You hold: S A H A 8 7 2 D J 7 4 3 2 C K J 5. You open one diamond, and your partner bids one spade. What do you say?

ANSWER: A rebid of two diamonds on a ragged five-card suit would be bizarre, and a bid of two hearts would be a "reverse," promising much more strength. Bid 1NT. Your pattern isn't balanced, but at least your singleton spade is the ace. If you held K, A 8 7 2, J 7 4 3 2, K J 5, you could decline to open to avoid such a rebid problem.

