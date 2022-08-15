Expert thinking

Someone once observed — arrogantly, perhaps — that if you took a snapshot of an expert's thought processes during the play and showed it to an average player, the A.P. would be dumbfounded. In fact, most of an expert's "card-reading" skills are simple in principle and well within any player's reach.

Today's North-South bid boldly to four hearts, and West led a low spade, won by dummy's ace. Declarer next led a trump to his king, and West took the ace and led a second spade. East's king won, West got the ace of diamonds, and East's J-10 of trumps were worth the setting trick.

No chance

South gave himself no chance. West's low-spade opening lead marks East with a spade honor. But East couldn't respond to the opening bid, hence he can't hold the ace of hearts. South's only chance to avoid two trump losers is to play East for the J-10. At Trick Two South leads a trump to his nine. If West's holding is, say, A-10, the contract is unmakeable.

This week: reading the cards.

Daily question

You hold: S A J H 5 4 2 D K 10 5 3 C A J 7 6. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one heart. What do you say?

ANSWER: To pass with this hand without a revealing pause is a sign of maturity. You lack a good suit to bid and can't double for takeout with deficient spade support. If the next player raises to two hearts and two passes follow, you might consider balancing with a bid of 2NT, "Unusual" for the minor suits.