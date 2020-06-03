Exploring Fort Wayne's cuisine: Diners will rejoice in town's eclectic eateries

As Indiana’s second largest city, you’d expect to find a few good eateries within the city limits of Fort Wayne. But when taking a foodie field trip to the city, expectations will likely be exceeded. You’ll find everything from the casual and nostalgic to the upscale and unique. So, if you're planning a day trip from Northwest Indiana this summer, you may want to plan a day of eating your way through Fort Wayne. Here are some spots you won’t want to miss.
Have the most classic of morning meals at Cindy’s Diner, an adorable little restaurant with no tables - just barstools - that seats a max of 15. The restaurant is still offering carryout options but will open for dine in opportunities on June 15. The place is a cute throwback eatery dating back to 1952 when it was one of the first “fast food” establishments in Fort Wayne. The initial cost: $6,000. It’s had numerous names over the years and even moved a couple times since that original location. It’s got some cute, quirky signs inside wherever they can fit them around the long rows of windows.
They’ve got a varied menu of breakfast favorites - omelettes, country sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes, corned beef hash and more at reasonable prices ($6.75 or less). I had a dish called “The Garbage,” which is a blend of eggs, potatoes, cheese, onion and bits of ham - with a satisfying flavor you can only get on a flat grill that has been churning out order after order.
Want at quick, classic, no-frills bite? Head over to Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island Weiner Stand for a chili dog on a steamed bun. The restaurant is now serving at half capacity. This iconic eatery sells an average of 2,000 hot dogs a day and they hand-chop 70 pounds of onions to go with them. It opened in 1913 and moved to its current location a year later making it the oldest operating restaurant in the city and the oldest Coney Island stand in the country.
If hot dogs aren’t your thing, they also serve up burgers and homemade chili and you can still get Coca Cola in a glass bottle just like you could back in 1914.
Bravas is known for a number of dressed up dogs and burgers and they also serve chicken sandwiches, nuggets and salads. The restaurant is only serving carryout currently. Among their fun and funky concoctions are the Spike Lee dog with mustard and house sauerkraut, the Bravas Dog with chili, potato sticks and Bravas sauce, the “Slaw,” a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with mustard, house bbq, creamy coleslaw and their awesome rub, the Snooooop burger with smoked gouda, bacon, aioli, lettuce and onion and the Mush Love burger with garlic roasted mushrooms, bacon, greens, provolone and house mayo.
For something a little more upscale, check out the Hoppy Gnome, which is connected to Gnometown Brewing Company and has an eclectic menu that includes Asian and Mexican-inspired specialties. The restaurant is serving at half capacity. Soups and salads come in half or full orders and I made a last minute addition to our lunch of a half order of chicken pozole and it completely blew me away. I opted for pan seared scallops for my entree served with a hash and bacon and sweet corn relish with jalapeño tartar - an unusual approach for scallops, but a definite winner.
DINNER
Another spot in Fort Wayne where I had a great meal was Junk Ditch Brewing. We went there for the beer but were completely wowed by the food, including a bread plate appetizer with focaccia, jalapeño butter, fig preserves, semi hard cheeses and other goodies and the Crab Okonomiyaki, a large crab cake served with bonito flakes that move from the heat and appear to sway or dance on your plate. The chuck roast gnocchi and fisherman’s stew were phenomenal entrees and it was just an amazing meal that was so unexpected coming from a craft brewery.
SWEET TREATS
Do yourself a favor and stop pinto DeBrand Fine Chocolates and enjoy a delectable treat - like truffles, creams or gourmet taffy apples. There are four locations in Fort Wayne.
For more on dining options in Fort Wayne, go to visitfortwayne.com.
