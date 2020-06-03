Exploring Fort Wayne's cuisine: Diners will rejoice in town's eclectic eateries

Want at quick, classic, no-frills bite? Head over to Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island Weiner Stand for a chili dog on a steamed bun. The restaurant is now serving at half capacity. This iconic eatery sells an average of 2,000 hot dogs a day and they hand-chop 70 pounds of onions to go with them. It opened in 1913 and moved to its current location a year later making it the oldest operating restaurant in the city and the oldest Coney Island stand in the country.

If hot dogs aren’t your thing, they also serve up burgers and homemade chili and you can still get Coca Cola in a glass bottle just like you could back in 1914.

Bravas is known for a number of dressed up dogs and burgers and they also serve chicken sandwiches, nuggets and salads. The restaurant is only serving carryout currently. Among their fun and funky concoctions are the Spike Lee dog with mustard and house sauerkraut, the Bravas Dog with chili, potato sticks and Bravas sauce, the “Slaw,” a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with mustard, house bbq, creamy coleslaw and their awesome rub, the Snooooop burger with smoked gouda, bacon, aioli, lettuce and onion and the Mush Love burger with garlic roasted mushrooms, bacon, greens, provolone and house mayo.