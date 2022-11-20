Exploring Louisville: Kentucky city has bourbon and more to offer

On my first morning in Louisville, I walked through rooms where leaping flames char the interiors of oak barrels and a series of windows overlook the 44-foot high, 4,700-pound Vendome Copper and Brass Works still that spirals up through the old brick building which has housed Old Forester Distillery since the 1870s.

Following descending walkways, I passed by hundreds of barrels filled with bourbon aging in the charred oaken before being escorted into a tasting room that has the sleek, high-end look of an executive suite. Here, at Old Forester, the only distillery owned by the same family before Prohibition, during Prohibition (they were able to keep their license for selling bourbon because it was considered medicinal), and after, we learn about proofs, aromas, color and taste. Another lesson? Straight bourbon may burn on the first sip but your taste buds acclimatize quickly.

In the afternoon, I take a video of the five-story Evan Williams fountain—a much larger than life bottle pouring amber colored liquid—surely not real bourbon—into a glass. I’m not the only one. And no wonder, the fountain is a showstopper at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on the aptly named Whiskey Row on Main Street. Then it’s down the stairs and a knock on a double door that opens into a 1920s speakeasy.

It was still Prohibition the bartender told us as he set up shots of caramel and amber colored bourbon and made his signature Old Fashioned with ice that had to be chipped off with a pick. It was the 1920s you know and no one had automatic ice cube makers or even freezers to speak of. It was still ice boxes and that meant chunks of ice.

The bartender/actor was portraying Tom Bullock, a Black bartender so well known for his Mint Juleps, Old Fashions, and other cocktails that he was famous in Louisville and his name even involved in a court case where former President Theodore Roosevelt’s statement that he only took one sip of Tom’s Mint Juley and therefor couldn’t be a drunkard.

No one, it was argued, could walk away from Bullock’s Mint Juleps after only a sip. Case closed, point made.

In the evening I walk into North of Bourbon where the shelves behind the bar are lined with 300 different bourbon selections and the menu features 26 cocktail selections. Oh, and award winning southern cuisine.

One would think Louisville is all about bourbon. And why shouldn’t it be? Before Prohibition put thousands of people out of work, there were 89 distilleries along Main Street which parallels the Ohio River, just a block away.

But Louisville is a multi-faceted city, the home of Muhammad Ali whose life is chronicled at the six-story, 96,750 square-foot Muhammad Ali Center. Also in the West Main District of the downtown and just a short walk away are other fascinating museums including Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. And if you’re worried about missing that one, don’t. Its entrance is highly recognizable because of the 120-foot long bat that’s 9-feet in diameter at the base. The newly opened Roots 101 African American Museum incorporates activities, exhibits and programs to showcase African American achievements. 21c Museum Hotel, also nearby, has ever-changing art displays in large spaces that are accessible to non-guests as well. While there, stop for a cocktail or meal at Proof on Main where the feeling of being in an art exhibition continues.

If you’re getting the idea that Louisville knows how to get your attention, you’re right. And the holiday season is the perfect time to take advantage of all it has to offer.

In the newly redeveloped Paristown district, take a behind-the-scenes tour at Stoneware & Co. Established in 1815, it’s one of the oldest stoneware manufacturers in the country. It’s a hands-on kind of place, you can even make and paint your own stoneware and maybe pick up a few tips after watching the artists hand paint and stencil the designs. Want your own design replicated? They do that as well. Lisa Masters, the National Sales Manager, also gives the tours and there’s a wealth of information here, the chance to meet workers who have been with the company for decades and even a father-daughter and mother-daughter design team. By the end of the tour, you feel like family.

Stoneware & Co. is part of a big entertainment complex, the venerable brick building joined by an atrium to another sprawling historic building, this one housing The Café, a place for breakfast, lunch, or dinner featuring an eclectic menu with takes on classic Kentucky dishes. There’s an ice skating rink on site and vendor booths for their Fête de Noël Winter Festival (think the French version of Chicago’s Christkindlmarket). A multi-ethnic city, move on then to Germantown where Check’s has been the place to go for German and American cuisine since opening in 1935. If you want to go really local in terms of food, order the rolled oyster—oysters rolled in breading and deep fried. Never heard of it? Most people haven’t as it’s only found in and around Louisville.

Go underground at Lights Under Louisville Mega Cavern, 17 miles of underground passageways lit up by more than 6,000,000 points of lights and over 900 displays. It’s a 30-minute drive through and each turn opens up a new illuminated scene from dancing Santas and reindeer to dazzling Christmas trees.

The wonderful Old Louisville Historic District Holiday Home Tour is a must for those who love 19th and early 20th century architecture. There are also walking tours and my guide, Angelique Stacy, tells me that Louisville has the largest number of Victorian homes in the country. I add the number to my list of facts that the city also has the most shotgun style houses (sadly New Orleans used to be number one for this style but Hurricane Katrina destroyed a great number of them) and the downtown also has the second largest number of cast iron storefronts in the U.S.

Would any visit to Louisville be complete without eating a classic Hot Brown Sandwich at the place where it originated, the venerable Brown Hotel? Not really. Stop by and treat yourself. Remember calories on vacation don’t count. Specially around holiday time.

For more information, visit gotolouisville.com