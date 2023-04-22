It's soon going to be a cult of personality at Hard Rock Casino.

Extreme and Living Colour will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21+ show at the casino in Gary.

Extreme has sold 10 million records and averages more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band has topped the Billboard Hot 100 and played around the world, including at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London.

"With the force of a Boston wrecking ball, Extreme swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. This dynamic affirms the iconic multiplatinum Beantown quartet—Gary Cherone, Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger, and Kevin Figueiredo—as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things."

Living Colour is a rock band from New York City that was formed in 1984. The band is known for hits like "Glamour Boys" and "Cult of Personality," which is wrestler CM Punk's entrance music.

"Cult of Personality" reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200 Singles chart and won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.

"Led by guitarist Vernon Reid, the bands lineup solidified in the mid-80's w/ Corey Glover, Will Calhoun and Muzz Skillings. Stylistically, the band's music is a creative fusion influenced by free jazz, funk, hard rock and heavy metal," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Their lyrics range from the personal to the political, in some of the latter cases attacking Eurocentrism and racism in America."

Tickets start at $39.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.