WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Emergency crews in suburban Philadelphia intensified their search Monday for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year old sister who were swept away in a family car when torrential rains flooded a roadway.

While the East Coast grappled with the aftermath of downpours that closed roads and rendered water undrinkable in places, the West and other parts of the country contended with sizzling temperatures and unsafe air quality attributed to Canadian wildfires.

In eastern Pennsylvania, authorities described Monday's search for missing Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils as a "massive undertaking" including 100 search crew members and numerous drones.

The children's mother, Katie Seley, 32, was among at least five people killed in the flooding.

Meanwhile, extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon, according to the Environmental Protect Agency's AirNow.gov Smoke and Fire map.

Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires is causing a red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone.

The EPA advises keeping outdoor activities light and short when air quality indexes reach above 150 on the agency's map.