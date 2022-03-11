Fabio Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATE: Porter County police arrest wanted couple Both individuals are in custody. Man found shot to death in front yard, police say Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. More than century of iron-making to come to end at Indiana Harbor West The fires at blast furnaces at the old Indiana Harbor West steel mill in East Chicago have burned for more than a century but won't forge iron for much longer. Firefighters plead guilty, escape felonies and jail time after out-of-control drinking party, records show A firefighter told investigators he learned that when he went to his bed after drinking cocktails to "sleep it off," another firefighter came in, took his clothes off and pretended to carry out a sex act on him, police said. Elderly woman charged with neglect in death of disabled son "She stated that she did not realize Mr. Wilke was in that bad of condition, and that she did not do anything wrong," a court document states. Man pleads guilty in stabbing outside Schererville bar Anthony Miller admitted in his plea agreement he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside the bar when her male co-worker attempted to intervene and Miller repeatedly stabbed him. Man trapped in grain silo rescued as several crews converge at NWI farm First responders were called around 2 p.m. to a farm just outside of Kouts in Pleasant Township, said Kouts Fire Department Chief Jeremy Gettler. $25 million apartment complex coming to downtown Hammond A development agreement has been approved for Rimbach Square, a 208-unit apartment complex. 4 dead when SUV hits freight train The vehicle reportedly caught fire following the overnight crash and four people inside were killed. Munster man tortured lamb taken from county park, posted videos on social media, police say Nikola I. Kutansky, 35, can be heard saying, "Red Rum," in a video he posted on Facebook of the alleged abuse, Lake Criminal Court records state.